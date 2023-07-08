“There is no easy game here” – Casemiro delivers honest verdict on life at Manchester United since leaving Real Madrid

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro recently gave his verdict on life at Old Trafford after leaving Real Madrid last summer.

Casemiro established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders at Real Madrid alongside Luka Modric and Toni Kroos for nine seasons. The 31-year-old made 336 appearances across all competitions, scoring 31 goals and providing 29 assists. He also helped Los Blancos win 18 major trophies.

The Brazil international surprisingly made the decision to join an in-transition Manchester United side last summer. In arecent interview with Brazilian news outlet Placar, Casemiro revealed his thoughts on life at the club (via Manchester Evening News):

"Of course, everyone wants affection and respect, wants to mark an era of titles, but I didn't imagine it would be so fast, this is very rewarding and has been surprising. First, I talked to my family (about leaving Real Madrid), who immediately accepted it. It was the chance to leave a big club on top, at an age that still allows me to have that willpower."

He added:

"If it were two or three years from now, I wouldn't leave Real Madrid to go to another big one, I wouldn't have that ambition to change leagues and leverage another giant club."

Lauding Premier League's difficulty level and intensity, Casemiro said:

"And best of all, it (the Premier League) was exactly what I thought. The main thing is that there is no easy game here, the first place plays against the last and is not sure of winning. If you do it with only 90 per cent of your strength, you lose."

He concluded:

"Everyone at the club has always been very affectionate, I felt loved from day one, which wasn't easy after spending ten years at Real Madrid. It's the result of the work on the field, it was a very good mix of fans, employees, players and this has been very important for my adaptation."

Casemiro had a successful first season with United, winning the Carabao Cup.

How has Casemiro fared at Manchester United since leaving Real Madrid?

Casemiro joined Manchester United last summer from Los Blancos on a four-year deal for a reported fee of £60 million, plus £10 million in add-ons. Let's take a look at the impact the Brazilian has had at the club:

The 31-year-old quickly ascended into an integral component of Erik ten Hag's side as a central defensive midfielder. He made 51 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

His consistency paid dividends as Manchester United had a stellar season in Ten Hag's first campaign as their manager. They finished third in the Premier League with 75 points, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Casemiro also helped Manchester United win the EFL Cup, scoring the opening goal in the final in a 2-0 win against Newcastle United. The Old Trafford faithful will be hoping their midfield talisman will keep up his form heading into next season.

