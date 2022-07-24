"There is the economic situation and fair play" - Barcelona manager Xavi provides transfer update on Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong 

Barcelona manager Xavi has provided an update to AS on the current transfer speculation over Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong.
The summer's longest-running transfer saga shows no signs of ending any time soon, as De Jong's potential arrival at Old Trafford seems far from certain. De Jong, 25, recently joined the Blaugrana for pre-season. He came on as a second-half substitute in a 1-0 friendly win over El Clasico rivals Real Madrid on July 23.
The Dutch star was played out of position in a centre-back role. Many wondered if that was a message from the club that they want him to leave. Xavi has now commented on the Dutch star's situation, saying:
"I don't send messages. I have spoken with him. I value (him) very much. For me, he is a fundamental footballer, but then there is the economic situation and fair play. He can give us a lot as (centre-back). I like it in that position."
Manchester United have made De Jong their No.1 transfer target this summer. The Red Devils have reportedly reached an agreement on an €85 million deal with Barca. However, there are many stumbling blocks holding up the potential transfer, including the player being owed outstanding wages by Barcelona.
The former Ajax star is reportedly owed £13.7 million in basic pay and another £3.4 million in bonuses. Apart from that, De Jong doesn't want to leave Barcelona, as the Catalonian giants are his 'dream club'.
He arrived at the Camp Nou from Ajax back in 2019 for €75 million and has made 138 appearances, scoring 13 goals and making 17 assists.
Should Manchester United look beyond Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong?
Manchester United's interest in Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is merited, given the midfielder's extraordinary talent and past success with manager Erik ten Hag.
The pair worked together at Ajax, winning the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup, and making the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Ten Hag is eager for a reunion with his former Ajax midfielder, but the player isn't too keen to join the Red Devils.
United's fall from grace over the years has hit the club from a pulling standpoint, and that has never been too apparent than this summer.
Their Premier League campaign kicks off on August 7, so Manchester United will want to have the strongest squad possible for the game. If they keep dwelling on the De Jong situation, they may risk missing out other key targets and not continuing their rebuild ahead of the new season.