"There are no egos in this squad" - Ben Chilwell points out the major reason why he believes Chelsea are performing well this season

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has hit golden form of late. The English left-back has scored four goals in his last six outings for club and country combined.

His performances come on the back of a slow start to the new season. Chilwell was benched by Thomas Tuchel for the majority of the games in the initial months of the 2021-22 campaign in favor of Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea have started the new season strongly. They are currently two points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are second in their Champions League group. The Blues have also reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Chilwell talked about being patient while trying to get into Chelsea's playing XI once again. He explained:

"I knew I had to be patient and bide my time. And I think that’s a sign of the fact we’ve got such a strong group that’s doing well at the moment because there are no egos in this squad; there is a group of players that want to work hard for the manager, work hard for the club and for each other and whoever gets their opportunity they’re ready."

Speaking about the tough times on the Chelsea bench, Chilwell emphasized he never let it affect him in a negative way. He said:

"It is obviously frustrating because as a footballer you want to be playing week in, week out. When you’ve got a squad as we do here at Chelsea with 20, 25 world-class players and two or three fighting in every position, you’ve got to understand you’re not going to play every match and just support the group."

Chilwell added that he had no ego but kept his confidence high all the same during his spell on the bench. He said in this regard:

"(There were) no doubts at all (during that period). As a footballer you have to have confidence in your own ability. I was just keen that I would train hard every day so that when I did get my opportunity I’d give my manager a headache and that’s all I could do really."

Chilwell had a tough time before starting the season with Chelsea

The former Leicester City full-back ended last season by winning the Champions League with Chelsea. Despite his good form, he was used as a deputy to Luke Shaw for England in the Euros.

After enduring a similar fate at the start of the season at Chelsea, the left-back has done well to work his way back into the Blues' starting XI. He explained:

"When you come off the back of a Euros in your home country, of course everyone’s going to be disappointed when they don’t play in that. But coming back to Chelsea, I felt I was in a good place to help the team but of course Marcos started the season very well, was here for the whole of pre-season and had a great start to the season."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Chilwell has made nine appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, scoring three times.

Edited by Samya Majumdar