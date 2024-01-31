"There is no excuse" - Berbatov blasts Marcus Rashford for skipping Manchester United training after 12-hour tequila bender

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has blasted Marcus Rashford for skipping training following a night out in Belfast on Friday. The former Red Devils star insists there's no excuse for the 26-year-old's misconduct.

Recall that Marcus Rashford made the headlines after sitting out Manchester United's training session on Friday on the grounds that he was ill. However, the winger was spotted prior to that period at a nightclub in Belfast where he was reportedly on a drinking binge before passing out.

After taking responsibility for his misconduct, the winger has been charged up to £600,000 in fines as the Red Devils continue to address the issue internally.

Reacting to the development, Dimitar Berbatov couldn't help but lash out at the player. The Bulgarian explained that despite trying to find excuses, he simply couldn't find any to defend Rashford's attitude.

"There is no excuse for it," Berbatov told Betfair. "I'd like to find an excuse because I'll always try to defend the players because I've been there. I know how it is, what it sometimes takes from you. You want to relax - and you can do it - but only if you don't skip training the next day."

"From what I understand, he was not sick. It sounds like he didn't feel confident and fit enough to go to training, which doesn't look good for him in a professional way."

The former Manchester United striker also reminded Marcus Rashford that football should be his top priority.

"First and foremost, you're a footballer and this is your number one priority, no matter what, you need to be at training when you're not sick or you don't have family problems," he continued.

"If you go partying and then the next day you don't go to training, then I don't see how I can defend this behavior," the Bulgarian added.

According to United Stand on X (formerly Twitter), Manchester United are ready to provide counseling to Rashford if he reaches out for help.

What does the future hold for Marcus Rashford at Manchester United?

Despite his recent act of misconduct, Marcus Rashford's position at Manchester United isn't under threat. In fact, he's expected to be involved when the Red Devils lock horns with Wolves at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League tomorrow (Thursday, February 1).

The attacker hasn't been anywhere near his usual level this season, with just four goals to his name so far and his body language on the pitch hasn't been encouraging either.

According to i News, the winger has appeared on Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) radar ahead of the summer. The Parisians are said to be looking for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe whose contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of the campaign.