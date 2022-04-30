“There is no excuse”, "System player" – Fans slam Lionel Messi for lacklustre display during PSG’s 3-3 draw against Strasbourg

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Strasbourg played out an enthralling 3-3 draw on 29 April, with Lionel Messi yet again disappointing for Parisians.

PSG wrapped up the Ligue 1 title last Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Lens and were looking to get back to winning ways against Strasbourg.

Messi has been criticized this season for his lack of goals, with the Argentinian having scored just nine goals in all competitions so far.

He was once again under scrutiny for a performance that failed to convince the Parc des Princes faithful. Messi's closest strike came in the first-half through a 25th minute free-kick that sailed past Matz Sels goal.

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to yet another match where the legendary forward has failed to find the net this season. Here are some of their reactions:

🐐🇦🇷. @MessiLionel30 It’s actually sad seeing the final few years of Messi’s career end this way. Playing for a club he has no love for, in a league so far below his standards it’s painful and in a dead team full of ego with almost no system or structure. Take me back 10 years It’s actually sad seeing the final few years of Messi’s career end this way. Playing for a club he has no love for, in a league so far below his standards it’s painful and in a dead team full of ego with almost no system or structure. Take me back 10 years https://t.co/UWVTUgxTU2

Annalia❣️ @goatslionel Sincerely Messi today hasn’t done anything special, I can be unpopular but honest. Sincerely Messi today hasn’t done anything special, I can be unpopular but honest.

Albi 🇽🇰 @albiFCB7 There is no excuse in the World for Lionel Messi not to have over 15 Goals in Ligue 1 rn. If Ronaldo can score 17 with a 100 times worse team in a 100 times better League , Messi who is apparently so much better than Ronaldo should be able to do the same. There is no excuse in the World for Lionel Messi not to have over 15 Goals in Ligue 1 rn. If Ronaldo can score 17 with a 100 times worse team in a 100 times better League , Messi who is apparently so much better than Ronaldo should be able to do the same.

Joe @JOEISCO1 @orabuego Messi fans still expecting goals from this finished man @orabuego Messi fans still expecting goals from this finished man😭 https://t.co/I9RcGQ9l3Q

SHADDY👂 @Kakai34760101 PSG just rushed to sign Messi forgetting he can’t perform outside Barcelona. Man ghosted a whole season with four goals in a league not rated among the first five hardest leagues in the world. PSG just rushed to sign Messi forgetting he can’t perform outside Barcelona. Man ghosted a whole season with four goals in a league not rated among the first five hardest leagues in the world.

Another disappointing outing for Lionel Messi in a pulsating 3-3 thriller between PSG and Strasbourg

Lionel Messi's poor run of goalscoring form this season continues with the Argentinian having only scored four goals in Ligue 1 this season.

His strike against Lens on April 23 proved to be the title-winning goal for the Parisians. However, it has been somewhat of an indifferent season for the former Barcelona star.

Kylian Mbappe has been by far PSG's most influential player this season, scoring 24 goals and and making 16 assists in the league so far. He was at his usual best during the 3-3 draw with Strasbourg as well.

The fifth-placed side came out all guns blazing against Paris St-Germain. Kevin Gameiro gave them an early lead in the second minute, lashing home from close range.

But Mbappe made an impact in the 23rd minute after good play from Neymar. The French star toe-poked through the legs of Matz Sels to draw PSG level. He was once again at the forefront of PSG's attack as his delightful cross allowed Achraf Hakimi to dispatch home from close range in the 64th minute.

Mbappe's inevitability once again took hold in the 68th minute as he capitalized on Alexander Dijku's mistake to put the Parisians 3-1 up.

But Strasbourg weren't willing to give up the game. They fought back through a Marco Veratti own goal in the 75th minute, giving them hope of an unlikely draw.

They then struck in the dying embers of the game as a cross from Dimitri Lienard fell to Anthony Caci, who placed home a 90+2 minute finish.

An entertaining affair with both sides eager to earn all three points, Strasbourg will be proud of their display.

For Messi, meanwhile, the criticism over his questionable debut season at the Parc des Princes continues.

Edited by Aditya Singh