“There is no fear” – Karim Benzema makes bold Real Madrid claim ahead of Champions League clash with PSG

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has made a bold claim ahead of Los Blancos' Champions League clash with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

La Liga leaders Real Madrid will face Ligue 1 table-toppers PSG in the Champions League Round of 16. The two clubs will lock horns with each other twice, once each in February and March.

As the exciting European tie edges closer, Benzema has claimed that Los Blancos are not afraid of the prospect of facing PSG. The Frenchman admitted Carlo Ancelotti's side would have preferred to play against another team, but is aware of the need to beat the best to win the Champions League.

He told France Football [via L'Equipe]:

“If you want to go all the way, you have to beat all the teams. After all, we would have liked another draw, that's for sure. PSG are among the favorites but there is no fear. It's two football matches. We want to qualify, we want to go all the way."

Mauricio Pochettino's side will host Real Madrid in France in the first leg of the tie on 15th February. The Spanish giants will then entertain the Parisians at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the Champions League tie on 9th March.

Benzema does not compare Real Madrid's attack with PSG's

Benzema has formed a formidable partnership with Vinicius Jr in Real Madrid's attack this season, with Marco Asensio usually completing the trio. Los Blancos' frontline, though, will be going up against Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League.

While PSG's front three seem better than Real Madrid's attack on paper, Benzema feels the two are not comparable. The France international pointed out how both sets of players are of different ages.

Benzema went on to opine that those who are better prepared will get the upper hand when the two sides face off next month. He said:

"It is not the same, they are neither the same age nor have the same experience. Those who play that game in [his] team will be in good shape. Whoever is best prepared will win."

Benzema will be hopeful of helping the Bernabeu outfit book a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League when they face Pochettino's side. Messi and Co, though, are determined to help the Parisians win the European trophy.

