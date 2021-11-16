“There were games when we were really lucky” - Petr Cech highlights difference between Chelsea’s Champions League triumphs in 2012 and 2021

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech believes the Blues were lucky to win the Champions League in 2012, but that they deserved to win it this year. The Blues technical director reckons Thomas Tuchel's side were dominant throughout the competition and also played beautiful football.

Chelsea managed to lift the Champions League trophy in 2012 against all odds. The Blues struggled for form for a majority of the season, but managed to defeat Napoli, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich in the Champions League en route to the title.

In contrast, Chelsea looked relatively untroubled in the 2020-21 Champions League, lifting the trophy after beating Manchester City in the summit clash.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Petr Cech highlighted the difference between the two Champions League campaigns. The Czech felt the 2012 team was "really lucky" in a few games, but the 2021 side was virtually unstoppable.

"In 2012, there were games when we were really lucky. 2021 is beautiful in the way that the team really deserved in every single game to win. The similarity I would say was the togetherness of the group and the preparation and the atmosphere in the team, I think that was the same."

"I always loved the Champions League when you reached the knockout stages" - Petr Cech

During the interaction, Petr Cech also recalled how he felt during Champions League nights at Chelsea, and highlighted how things have changed at the club. The former goalkeeper said he loved the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge, especially during knockout fixtures.

"When it comes to the best atmospheres I remember at Stamford Bridge, I always loved the Champions League when you reached the knockout stages. The atmosphere also rose," Cech revealed. "Everybody knew it was about one tie, whereas in the league you had another 37 games. This creates a certain anxiety and tension in the air."

"On those Champions League nights, you could feel it. I remember the games at home to Barcelona and Bayern Munich in 2005, my first knockout home games at Chelsea. It was only the third season in the club's history we had reached the knockout stage. Big teams coming to play big games – it was so exciting and made the occasion even more special."

Cech spent over a decade at Chelsea, making close to 500 appearances for the club in all competitions. He won a host of trophies during his time at the London club, including four Premier Leagues and the Champions League.

