“There are gems like that who you can nab" - Pundit believes 'very good' Dutch star would 'love' to join Arsenal

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has claimed that Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt would love to join the Gunners. De Ligt has been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent weeks, something which Campbell believes is a good idea.

He praised De Ligt, insisting that the Dutch defender will suit Arsenal because of his ability to play out of the back. Campbell told The Highbury Squad, as quoted by TBR Football:

“He knows the Ajax style, you know, passing it from the back. Very good reputation, he just lost his way a little bit by going to Juventus, didn’t he? But very, very good player."

Campbell urged Mikel Arteta to sign him should the opportunity arise. The Englishman also claimed that De Ligt will also love to join the Gunners. He added:

“There are gems like that who you can nab, you could snap them up. You know, very good players who would love to come to the Arsenal, let me tell you.”

De Ligt looked emerged onto the scene with Ajax as a teenager, when he led the Eredivisie giants to a Champions League semi-final. However, things have not gone his way since his big-money switch to Juventus in 2019.

He then joined Bayern Munich in 2022, where he has been impressive but is yet to live up to his initial potential. Age is still on his side though with the Dutch defender turning 24 last year.

Arsenal already have Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba as their first-choice centre-back pairing right now.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank opens up on Arsenal target's future

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has made it clear that Ivan Toney will remain at the club despite interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. Toney is reportedly in demand despite his eight-month ban from football for breaching gambling restrictions.

He is set to return to action this month and Brentford manager Thomas Frank has claimed that Toney will only be sold for an 'unbelievable' price. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Yes, he’s staying. He is a Brentford player. I can’t see why we would sell him and I would love to have him for a longer time. It needs to be an unbelievable price. So he will stay here."

Toney had a stellar season last time out before being suspended. He racked up 21 goals and five assists in 35 appearances across competitions. He finished third in the Premier League goalscoring charts with 20 goals in 33 games, third behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.