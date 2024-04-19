"There is a good chance" - Jurgen Klopp explains how Liverpool could win the Premier League this season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is far from giving up hopes of winning the Premier League despite losing their previous game.

The Reds slumped to an unexpected 1-0 home loss to Crystal Palace last weekend, squandering a chance to take over at the top. With fellow challengers Arsenal also losing at home - Manchester City went two points clear at the top with six games to go.

Klopp said about his side's title chances, admitting that it's not in their hands, but the race is far from over (as per Irish Examiner):

“It’s not obviously in our hands, it is not about that. I think if we would win all our games, there is a good chance we will be champion. If not, there is a good chance someone else will be champion.

“Maybe we only have to win five, but nobody knows. Who would have thought that Arsenal lose against Aston Villa? We all sit here and think ‘OK, yeah. City will win all their games,’ and that’s happened quite frequently, but they have a lot of games to play and difficult opponents as well."

The Reds take on Fulham away in the league on Sunday (April 21).

"If you want to be champion in the Premier League, you have to be close to perfect" - Liverpool boss

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are coming off a 1-0 UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second-leg win at Atalanta in midweek.

However, that wasn't enough to keep them in the competition following a 3-0 first-leg home defeat a week earlier. The loss put paid to their hopes of winning the only competition they haven't won under the outgoing Klopp.

The German, though, is already focusing on the league, emphasing the need to return to winning ways. He said in the aforementioned interview:

"The thing is clear: if you want to be champion in the Premier League you have to be close to perfect, and if you are not perfect, you have to deal with the setbacks in the best possible way or in a perfect way.

“That is what we are now doing. We had a setback week with three games we didn’t like too much, the results especially, and now we have to start turning it around.”

Liverpool won their only Premier League title four years ago.