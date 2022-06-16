"There are some very good national teams" - Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes names Brazil and France among 4 favourites for 2022 FIFA World Cup  

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes has picked Brazil, France, England and Spain as his four favourites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder also expects Germany to be a force to be reckoned with at this year's tournament.

The 27-year-old midfielder is looking forward to facing some of the world's best teams at the World Cup. Speaking in an interview with Filo News (via Mundo Albiceleste), Paredes said:

“For me, there are some very good national teams. I believe France are a favourite. Brazil, England, Spain play very well. Germany, as always, fight to be there at the top. I like to play with the best. Surely it will be very difficult but to be champion of something so important like the World Cup, surely you have to win against everyone.”

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Leandro Paredes: "We lived to see Leo (Messi) champion, which for us was a great prize to be champion with the national team. I think Leo suffered a lot losing finals and having helped him become champion, for us, is a prize." This via @filonewsOK Leandro Paredes: "We lived to see Leo (Messi) champion, which for us was a great prize to be champion with the national team. I think Leo suffered a lot losing finals and having helped him become champion, for us, is a prize." This via @filonewsOK. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/ZVvHDyKDyl

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar could be a closely fought affair between the aforementioned teams. France will come into the tournament as the defending champions, seeking to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the title.

Argentina, meanwhile, will head to Qatar off some great form. The two-time world champions won the Copa America last summer and beat Italy in the 2022 Finalissima earlier this month. The Albiceleste are on a 33-game unbeaten run at the moment.

Their arch-rivals Brazil also possess a great squad capable of challenging at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Selecao have the likes of Neymar, Marquinhos and Fabinho in their ranks.

Argentina have tricky group to navigate at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina do not have a straightforward group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi and Co. have been drawn alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

The two-time world champions will come up against one of the most lethal forwards in the modern game in Poland's Robert Lewandowski. They will also be facing a Mexico team that made the Round of 16 in their last seven World Cup appearances.

Argentina begin their FIFA World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on 22 November in Lusail in what could be Messi's final appearance at the quadrennial tournament.

