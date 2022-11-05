"There was interest" - Manchester United and Arsenal were interested in Newcastle United star claims agent

Manchester United and Arsenal were interested in signing Miguel Almiron before the Paraguayan forward arrived at Newcastle United as per his agent.

Almiron joined the Magpies from Atlanta back in 2019. However, he failed to make the sort of impact that he has been making this season.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a resurgence in his career under Eddie Howe and has scored seven goals in 13 games so far this season.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Bruno Guimaraes wants to see Almiron win Premier League Player of the Month 🥺🖤 Bruno Guimaraes wants to see Almiron win Premier League Player of the Month 🥺🖤 https://t.co/7A8aPzry0E

Daniel Campos, the player's agent, has now confirmed that both United and the Gunners were interested in signing the forward back then. Speaking to ABC Cardinal, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

“There was interest shown by Manchester United in Miguel but they never made an offer. Arsenal and Southampton offered loan deals for him but we did not want it to be a loan."

Almiron has made 136 appearances for the club, scoring 21 goals and providing five assists.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about plans to replace Bruno Fernandes in the clash against Aston Villa

Bruno Fernandes will miss the clash against Aston Villa

Bruno Fernandes won't be available for Manchester United as they make the trip to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on November 6.

The Portuguese recently picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the clash against West Ham United and is suspended for the Villa clash. He has played 18 games for Manchester United in all competitions so far this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

However, Ten Hag has thought about his plans on replacing the player for the upcoming Premier League clash.

He told the media ahead of the game (via manutd.com):

“We know that we have to replace Bruno, that is quite clear, We have to see how we replace him, and we have to think about that, and it is short so soon after this game [against Real Sociedad]. “I have one night to think about that.”

United have the likes of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, and Fred in midfield. Hence, one might expect one of them to fill the Portuguese midfielder's void on Sunday.

The Red Devils currently sit in fifth spot in the Premier League table with 23 points from 12 games and are eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes