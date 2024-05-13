“There were interferences in training” - Ex-Juventus defender says he was harsh to Cristiano Ronaldo during practice sessions

Former Juventus defender Merih Demiral has revealed that he used to be aggressive towards Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain in training. Playing for Juventus as a youngster, Demiral has admitted to being hostile towards more experienced players like Ronaldo and Higuain.

Professional football is intense and often the preparations for high-paced games start in the training ground. The Turkish defender admitted that the duo always spoke well with him despite him being aggressive in training. He said (via GOATTWorld on X):

"Yes, there were interferences in training. Especially with [Gonzalo] Higuain and Ronaldo. I would like to thank them because they are very professional. No matter how harshly I interfered with them, they were always close to me because they were experienced. They always spoke well to me."

Merih Demiral, currently at Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, made 32 appearances for the Bianconeri. He played 25 times alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he has one joint goal contibution.

Demiral and Ronaldo still share a very good relationship and the Turk auctioned the Portuguese icon's number 7 jersey after Turkey suffered a devastating earthquake. The raised fund was used to send aid to those in need.

Cristiano Ronaldo's record at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018. The Portugal captain left the Serie A giants in 2021 when he made an earth-shattering return to Manchester United.

Ronaldo played 134 games for the Old Lady, scoring 101 goals and providing 22 assists. Despite moving to a new league at the age of 33, he turned in spectacular numbers.

Ronaldo won two Serie A titles, an Italian Cup, and two Italian Super Cups with the Bianconeri. He finished the 2020-21 season as the Serie A top scorer with 29 goals. Ronaldo was also awarded the Serie A Player of the Year in 2019.