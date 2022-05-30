“There are just some things oil can’t buy” - Fabinho’s wife takes cheeky Manchester City jibe after Liverpool’s parade

Liverpool star Fabinho's wife Rebeca Tavares has aimed a dig at Manchester City following the Reds' open-top bus parade on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered major heartbreak when they lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on Saturday. The setback came less than a week after the Cityzens clinched the Premier League title on the final day of the season.

Liverpool, though, had two domestic trophies to celebrate in the 2021-22 campaign. The Reds won both the EFL Cup and FA Cup after beating Chelsea on penalties in February and this month respectively.

Despite their Champions League heartbreak, Klopp and Co. went ahead with their plans to have an open-top bus parade in their home city on Sunday. Around 600,000 fans reportedly turned up to welcome their team back home.

Many believe the Reds' parade celebrating their domestic cup double attracted more supporters than Manchester City's procession after winning the Premier League. Fabinho's wife appears to be among those impressed with the turnout for the parade on Sunday.

The Liverpool star's spouse took to social media to express her gratitude towards the fans for their support throughout the season. She posted a picture from the parade and wrote on Twitter:

"We are Liverpool, this means more! See you next season, Red family. Thank you for your support."

Tavares also took the opportunity to take a cheeky jibe at the Cityzens by seemingly referring to them as an 'oil' club. She added:

"There are just some things oil can’t buy."

Manchester City have often been described as an 'oil club' due to their relationship with the United Arab Emirates, who rank seventh in the world for their oil reserves. The Premier League giants are owned by the Abu Dhabi United Group.

Manchester City fans point major flaw in Tavares' post about Liverpool's parade

Reds supporters appeared to be delighted with Tavares' post. However, Manchester City fans have trolled her by pointing out a major mistake in the picture that she posted on social media.

The image that Fabinho's wife posted appears to be from Liverpool's parade after winning the Champions League in 2019. Reacting to Tavares' dig, one Cityzens supporter wrote on Twitter:

"Definitely oil can’t buy recycled pictures."

Some Reds faithful then responded to those claims by posting other clips from Sunday's parade.

