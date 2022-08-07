"There has been a lack of repercussions" - Ex-Liverpool midfielder says Cristiano Ronaldo should apologize to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy claimed that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would be right to expect an apology from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old's willingness to leave Old Trafford this summer has marred what was supposed to be an exciting start to the Dutchman's stint at the club. Ronaldo's future at United remains uncertain.

The Red Devils will start their Premier League campaign against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on August 7. The Portugal international, meanwhile, wants to leave the club before the end of the current transfer window.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Murphy stated that Ten Hag's decision to either start or bench Ronaldo against the Seagulls will be important. It will be a reflection of what his players can expect if they fall out of line in the future.

He wrote:

"If he starts him (Ronaldo), then he might as well say that Ronaldo can do what he wants, when he wants.That has consequences. It belittles the manager and undermines his leadership and control."

Ronaldo added more fuel to the fire after leaving the stadium before his team's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano on July 31 concluded. Keeping that in mind, Murphy continued:

"Ronaldo leaving the game early is something that Ten Hag could — and should — have dealt with before it happened. He should have had a conversation with Ronaldo before the game to discuss how long he planned to play him and to make sure he was on board."

Murphy went on to state that Ronaldo must apologize to Ten Hag for his actions against the La Liga outfit.

"Now it’s happened, though, what are the consequences? If I was Ten Hag, I would expect an apology. Ten Hag cannot afford more ill-discipline to run through the United camp this term. This has been the problem with United for years. There has been a lack of repercussions, whether it be for a bad performance, bad application or bad attitude. Now, this is about bad behaviour."

Should Erik ten Hag start Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United against Brighton?

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be one of the most potent goal-scorers in European football, even at the age of 37. He managed to score 24 goals in 38 games across all competitions for Manchester United last season.

Ten Hag would want to get off to a winning start to the campaign, especially considering that the game is at Old Trafford. Ronaldo is arguably the best striker that Manchester United have in their ranks.

