“There are at least 3 other players ahead of him” - Journalist claims Argentina star is 'not worthy' of winning Ballon d'Or this year

Italian journalist Reiccardo Trevisan reckons Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez hasn't done enough to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or. Martinez notably scored the winner in the 2024 Copa America final last month.

The 27-year-old netted a 112nd-minute winner for La Albiceleste after captain Lionel Messi had hobbled off injured midway through the second half of the final with Argentina. Nevertheless, Lionel Scaloni's men created history by becoming the first team to win 16 Copa titles.

Martinez played a key role in the Albiceleste's triumph, scoring in all but two of the six games, ending his campaign with five goals. The striker also played a key role in Inter Milan's 2023-24 triumph, bagging 24 goals and six assists in 33 games.

However, Trevisani feels there are at least three better contenders than Martinez to win this year's Ballon d'Or, saying on Sportmediaset (via Sempre Inter):

“He’s not worthy of it. There are at least three other players ahead of him,” alluding to the likes of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland without naming anyone.

Martinez also registered a goal and an assist in two games as Inter won the Supercoppa Italiana.

How has Lautaro Martinez fared for Argentina?

Lautaro Martinez made his Argentina debut in a 6-1 friendly defeat to Euro 2024 winners Spain in March 2018. Isco starred with a hat-trick for La Roja, while Nicolas Otamendi bagged the Albiceleste's only goal.

Overall, the Inter Milan captain has notched up 29 goals and eight assists in 64 games across competitions for his national team. Eleven of those goals and three assists in 21 outings have come in friendlies.

At his first major international tournament at Copa America 2019, Martinez had two goals in four games as Argentina lost 2-0 to eventual winners Brazil in the semi-final.

Two years later, though, he enjoyed a better campaign - three goals in six games - as La Albiceleste beat hosts Brazil 1-0 in the 2021 Copa America final at the Maracana to end a 27-year major title drought.

Martinez starred with a goal and an assist as Lionel Scaloni's side beat Euro 2020 winners Italy 3-0 in the Finalissima to win his second title with his national team. A third would follow soon.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Martinez endured a lean campaign - going scoreless in six games. But La Albiceleste reigned supreme, beating France 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time.

