"There are lies that hurt more than blows" - Alex Baena breaks silence after receiving death threats following Fede Valverde row

Villarreal’s Alex Baena has revealed that he has received death threats following his fallout with Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde.

Fede Valverde punched Alex Baena in the bus parking area following Real Madrid’s 3-2 defeat to Villarreal in La Liga on Saturday night (8 April). According to sources, Baena made ill remarks about Valverde’s unborn son during Madrid and Villarreal’s Copa del Rey clash in January. The Uruguayan and her partner were then dealing with a miscarriage scare.

It is believed that Baena repeated a similar slur in Saturday’s La Liga clash, which caused Valverde to lose his cool.

Baena, however, has denied making such comments, adding that he has received death threats over the last few days. The 21-year-old wrote on Twitter:

“Last Saturday I was assaulted by a colleague at the end of the Real Madrid game. After the event, statements presumably made by his entourage came to light, in which it was said that I had wished pain on a family member [of his]. Since then, of course, no evidence has been published to prove the allegations made against me.

“An unfortunate event was used to justify the aggression, and there are lies that hurt more than blows. The damage that is being done to my family is irreparable and unjustifiable: threats, insults and even private messages with death threats. [On Sunday] I filed a complaint with the police. Let's let justice do its job.”

According to Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre, the police have already taken statements from both Alex Baena and Fede Valverde. The Uruguay international has reportedly admitted to physically assaulting Baena in the parking lot on Saturday.

Greece coach Gus Poyet defends Fede Valverde’s assault on Alex Baena

Former Chelsea midfielder and current Greece manager Gus Poyet has defended Fede Valverde’s actions against Alex Baena, claiming that he probably would have done the same thing.

Speaking to Diario AS, Poyet claimed that there are some things that cannot be settled by words.

“I put myself from Valverde's point of view, I would have done the same thing. I have no doubt that it could have happened. If something else happened, we will see if it goes somewhere, if there is an investigation," said the Uruguayan.

“Analysing what Fede says he (Baena) told him, I think it was an implication. Afterward, everyone does what he wants. There's only so much you can say.”

Meanwhile, Villarreal have released an official statement, claiming that they will support their player Alex Baena throughout the police investigation. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are yet to comment on the matter.

