"There are very few like him" - Barcelona manager Xavi lauds 28-year-old amid rumors of a big-money transfer

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has heaped praise on Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva amidst rumors linking the Portuguese with a move to Camp Nou. Xavi has revealed that there are few players who can be as impactful as the 28-year-old.

Silva has been one of the club's standout players over the years, scoring 49 goals and providing 51 assists in 254 games in all competitions. He has helped the club win four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and four EFL Cups.

The Portugal international enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

He has continued his good form in the Premier League, scoring a goal and providing an assist in three games so far. His performances have caught the attention of Barcelona, who are seemingly keen to sign him before the close of the transfer window.

The Catalan giants have bolstered their attack by signing Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha from Bayern Munich and Leeds United, respectively. Their back line looks just as strong with the additions of Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde from Chelsea and Sevilla, respectively.

They signed Franck Kessie to reinforce their midfield, but will hope to add Silva to their squad to add some creativity in the middle of the park. However, Xavi has claimed that Barcelona's move for Silva will depend on City.

As reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard said:

"Who doesn't like Bernardo Silva? And De Bruyne or Haaland. Bernardo's key player for City, who makes a difference. I like him, because there are very few like him, but that depends on Manchester City."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“I like him, because there are very few like him... but that depends on Manchester City”, Xavi added via Xavi on Bernardo Silva: “Who doesn't like Bernardo Silva? And De Bruyne or Haaland... Bernardo’s key player for City, who makes a difference”.“I like him, because there are very few like him... but that depends on Manchester City”, Xavi added via @barcacentre Xavi on Bernardo Silva: “Who doesn't like Bernardo Silva? And De Bruyne or Haaland... Bernardo’s key player for City, who makes a difference”. 🚨🔵 #FCB“I like him, because there are very few like him... but that depends on Manchester City”, Xavi added via @barcacentre. https://t.co/97qObeZcDP

As per Diario AS, City value Silva at €100 million. Barcelona could struggle to meet the reigning Premier League champions' asking price due to their dire financial situation. The Catalan giants are yet to register new signing Kounde due to a lack of funds.

City unlikely to entertain offers for Barcelona target Bernardo Silva

Silva in action against Aston Villa in the Premier League

Silva has been a crucial member of Pep Guardiola's squad during his five seasons with the club. The Portuguese has formed a formidable partnership with Kevin de Bruyne in midfield.

His ability to play as a central midfielder, winger, and makeshift striker have also made him a massive asset to the club. With just a week to go before the close of the summer transfer window, Guardiola's side could struggle to sign an adequate replacement for the 27-year-old.

Bernardo Silva @BernardoCSilva A great performance from the team and a fantastic atmosphere! I would also like to thank everyone at the stadium for those beautiful moments of love and support you guys showed me A great performance from the team and a fantastic atmosphere! I would also like to thank everyone at the stadium for those beautiful moments of love and support you guys showed me 💙 https://t.co/H6OWz2Oh4b

Furthermore, the club have already parted ways with a number of key players, including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Premier League giants are unlikely to entertain the thought of selling another one of their prized assets this summer. Barcelona could therefore find it difficult to prize Silva away from the Etihad Stadium.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury