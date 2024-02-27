"There are no limits for him" - Ex-Manchester United man lauds breakout Red Devils star Kobbie Mainoo

Former Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga says he's not surprised by Kobbie Mainoo's emergence into the Red Devils' first team this year.

The pair played together for the Manchester outfit's youth sides and have shared the pitch on seven occasions thus far. Speaking about Mainoo in a recent interview, Elanga, who is currently at Nottingham Forest, said (via @centredevils):

"He's an extraordinary player and a great guy. There are no limits for him. I'm not surprised. He plays the same way as he did at the academy. Of course, he had to adapt, but he still has the same style of play."

So far this campaign, the 18-year-old midfielder has started 12 Premier League matches, bagging a goal. Overall, he's played 19 matches for Manchester United's senior team across competitions and has scored twice and provided as many assists.

Mainoo will be a crucial component if the Red Devils are to secure Champions League qualification this season. Currently, Erik ten Hag's side are sixth in the league standings, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Expect the youngster to start his side's upcoming fifth-round FA Cup meeting against Nottingham Forest, where Mainoo could be pitted against Elanga. One would expect Ten Hag to field a strong team, given this is Manchester United's only realistic chance of winning silverware this campaign.

Rio Ferdinand says Mikel Arteta would drop Arsenal job for Manchester United

Mikel Arteta

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Mikel Arteta would leave Arsenal to join the Red Devils if the opportunity came knocking. The future of Erik ten Hag remains uncertain, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe coming into the setup.

Amid rumors of the Dutchman's potential exit, several names have been linked with the Old Trafford job. Although Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta clarified that he's happy at the Emirates despite links to Barcelona, Ferdinand claims he would certainly come to Manchester United.

The former defender said on the Vibe With Five podcast (via GOAL):

"Arteta would leave Arsenal to join Man United, 100 per cent. No one is saying it's happening but if Man United in a wild dream said, 'do you know what, Erik ten Hag, thank you' or Erik ten Hag has been poached by Bayern Munich, and he goes there, and then Man United say top of the list is Arteta."

"Arteta is going in and saying to the lads, 'listen guys, it's been emotional but I've got to move, I've got to go.'"

Despite Ferdinand's comments, it seems unlikely that the Spanish manager would give up his good work at Arsenal. The Gunners are pushing Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title this season and are still in the Champions League.