“There was a little bit of thinking behind it” - Gundogan refers to trophy concern for choosing new shirt number

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed his reason behind taking up the number 19 shirt. He made this known after officially being unveiled as a new City player.

The former German international returns to the Etihad Stadium for a second stint, on an initial one-year deal with an option to extend by a further.

Gundogan previously spent seven successful seasons with the Citizens before leaving the club last summer to join Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

Upon his return, the 33-year-old midfielder has opted to take the number 19 shirt, which was vacated by Julian Alvarez, who secured a club-record €95 million transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Gundogan, who previously wore the number eight shirt currently being occupied by Mateo Kovacic, has revealed that his reason to take up the number 19 was because of his eagerness to win trophies. In his words, via the club's official website, he said:

"There was a little bit of thinking behind it. Obviously number 21 and 22 were free as well and I was last year 22 in in Barcelona and I was 21 in the German national team, but I didn’t win any trophies with these numbers.

"So, I thought ok and number 19 is between 18 and 20 between my two friends Bernardo Silva and Stefan Ortega. So that might be a sign, you know, and I just went for it. So let’s see."

He concluded:

"It’s hopefully not the number that will have a big influence it will be the way I am playing the like the way I’m behaving and the way we will be as a team, and I can assure you that we will try our best to win a lot.”

"All of us wanted him here" - Manchester City manager reacts to the signing of IIkay Gundogan

The Spanish tactician has revealed his excitement following the announcement of Gundogan as a new Manchester City player.

The ex-German international returned to the club for a second stint after leaving last season to join Barcelona. He has now made a U-turn after just one year at the Camp Nou.

Following his announcement, Guardiola revealed that it was a total surprise for him when he learnt that Gundogan would be available this summer. He went further to state that everyone at the club wanted the player to return as well.

In his words, as quoted by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Guardiola said:

"Gündogan was a total surprise, unexpected… we didn’t have any doubts when the opportunity was presented to sign Ilkay! All of us wanted him here again, me personally of course but all of us.”

He concluded:

"You know when you say: anything can happen? That’s the case!”

Gündogan could make his debut this weekend when Manchester City welcome newly promoted side Ipswich Town to the Etihad Stadium. It will be interesting to see if he gets to play a part in the PL game.

