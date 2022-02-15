“There is a little more swagger, more personality, a harder edge” – Jesse Marsch names 2 Manchester United stars who make team look ‘different’ 

Former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch believes Manchester United are a different team when Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba are on the pitch. The American believes United should stick with the pair regardless of their current run of below-par performances.

In his column for The Athletic, Marsch lauded the United duo for the charisma and success they have had on the field. He said:

“There has been a lot of talk about Cristiano Ronaldo’s ability to play this way or his role in the side. Manchester United have a good squad, but you can see that when Ronaldo and Paul Pogba are on the pitch, they’re different."

Marsch added:

There is a little more swagger, more personality, a harder edge. People are quick to point out their weaknesses. But these two players have been successful in their careers, and that isn’t by chance. It’s their mentality as well as their quality. I’m excited to see Pogba back after injury and what Rangnick can accomplish with him.”

Manchester United are currently in indifferent form, having failed to win their last three games across competitions. That includes a shock exit from the FA Cup against Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties in the fourth round.

United's poor run of results can be attributed to Cristiano Ronaldo's dismal form in front of goal. The five-time Ballon d'Or has failed to score in his last six outings across competitions, his worst scoring drought since 2009. Ronaldo, though, is still the club's leading goalscorer, having netted 14 times in 26 games across competitions.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, has only recently returned from an injury he picked up while on international duty in November. The 28-year-old midfielder, though, has entered the final six months of his contract, and looks set to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer.

Manchester United could do with reinforcements in attack and midfield

Manchester United might need reinforcements in attack and midfield in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devils will need to sign a replacement for Paul Pogba if he leaves the club at the end of the season. United also need a defensive midfielder, as their current options - Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic - are not up to the mark.

The Red Devils also need a bonafide striker sooner rather than later. Ronaldo is only a short-term solution to a long-term problem. The club are also set to lose Edinson Cavani in the summer. Meanwhile, the futures of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood are also up in the air.

