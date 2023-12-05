"There’ll be big clubs lining up to get him" - Pundits believes Manchester United could snap up PL manager to replace Erik ten Hag

Football pundit John Giles has warned Tottenham Hotspur that a host of big clubs, including Manchester United, will be lining up to snap up their manager Ange Postecoglou ahead of next season.

The former Leeds United midfielder has urged Spurs to back their tactician to avoid losing him to another top club.

Ange Postecoglou has grown rapidly and massively in reputation in the Premier League, thanks to the beautiful job he's doing at White Hart Lane this season. His Tottenham side have been playing beautiful attacking football since the campaign kicked off.

Their 3-3 draw with Manchester City at the weekend (December 3) pushed the tactician into the spotlight once again.

John Giles believes the top clubs are noticing the Australian's brilliant exploits and will come knocking on his door ahead of the next term. The pundit informed Spurs that meeting the tactician's demands will be key to keeping him at White Hart Lane.

“He’s establishing himself in the Premiership and if Spurs don’t do what he wants them to do you’ll find that there’ll be big clubs lining up to get him, so they better do what needs to be done at Spurs because there’s no doubt that they’ll lose him to one of the top clubs,” Giles said on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy.

"What he’s doing at Spurs is fantastic, and all clubs will be looking for a new manager for the start of next season, and if they have to pay a fee for him, they will pay a fee because a top manager like him is worth his weight in gold."

Meanwhile, Manchester United are among the clubs that could soon start searching for a new manager, with Erik ten Hag failing to deliver. John Giles believes the Red Devils could go after Postecoglou.

“What Spurs have to be careful about is that someone like Manchester United will have a look at this guy and say this is the one for us, if they don’t back him he’s making a good reputation and he’ll be off,” he added.

What does the future hold for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United?

Contrary to what many expect, Manchester United continue to back Ten Hag despite his failure to deliver this season. However, if there's no improvement in the next couple of weeks, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that that stance will change.

As it stands, the Red Devils occupy the seventh position in the Premier League table with 24 points in 14 games. They're already out of the EFL Cup following a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United last month. The Manchester outfit sit at the bottom of Group A in the Champions League after winning just one of their five games so far.

Manchester United will next go head-to-head with Chelsea in a highly anticipated Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (December 6).