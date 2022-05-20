"There'll be a taxi waiting for him" - Neil Mellor says Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard can do 'lap of honor' with Liverpool at Anfield if he gets result against Man City

Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor has had his say on Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard potentially helping the Reds win the Premier League by taking points off Manchester City on Sunday.

Table-toppers Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool are separated by just one point in the Premier League going into the final match of the season. We will thus have to wait until Sunday to find out who will be crowned champions of England this time around.

Jurgen Klopp's side are scheduled to host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. The Cityzens, on the other hand, will take on Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium at the same time.

The Reds require club legend Gerrard to do them a favor and get a result against the Cityzens to win the title. Having failed to win the league with the Anfield outfit, the Englishman finally has a chance to help his former employers to glory.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Imagine Steven Gerrard could win Liverpool the Premier League title next week by taking points off of Man City.Imagine Steven Gerrard could win Liverpool the Premier League title next week by taking points off of Man City. Imagine 👀 https://t.co/zRMSByFd6s

Looking ahead to Sunday's Premier League showdown, Mellor quipped that Gerrard could do a lap of honor with Klopp and Co if he helps them win the title. The former Reds forward, though, feels the Englishman is professional and will be focused on Aston Villa. He said on Sky Sports:

"There'll be a taxi waiting for him at the Etihad, get to Anfield and he can do a little lap of honor with the team if he was to get anything in that game [against Manchester City]. Steven Gerrard is a winner, he's a professional and he's got a job to do at Aston Villa."

"Of course, he'll always have those links with Liverpool for being one of Liverpool's great players. Of course, he'd love to do it for Liverpool, but ultimately he is the Aston Villa manager. He's got a game tonight [Thursday; ed.], he'll want to win that one and end [the season] on a high."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Could Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa help Liverpool clinch the title? 🗣 "There'll be a taxi waiting for him at the Etihad, get to Anfield and he can do a lap of honour with the team."Could Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa help Liverpool clinch the title? 🗣 "There'll be a taxi waiting for him at the Etihad, get to Anfield and he can do a lap of honour with the team."Could Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa help Liverpool clinch the title? 🏆 https://t.co/pG0WAS3A0j

Many believe the Premier League is still in Manchester City's hands. However, it remains to be seen if Gerrard and Co can help the Reds pip the Cityzens to the title on the final day of the season.

Ex-Liverpool striker Mellor impressed with Gerrard's impact at Aston Villa

Aston Villa were placed 15th in the table when Gerrard took charge of the club in November. The Birmingham outfit now sit 14th in the league and have the chance to secure a top-half finish.

Mellor pointed out how many expected Villa to be embroiled in a relegation battle when Gerrard arrived. The former striker feels the 41-year-old will be keen to bring a strong end to the season after helping the club stay clear of the relegation zone. He said:

"He's still got a chance at the top half of the Premier League. When he came in, I think people were thinking maybe Villa might be in a relegation battle, it's been nowhere near that, well clear of that. He'll be hoping for a strong end to the season."

The Villans have won 10 and drawn four of their 25 Premier League matches since Gerrard took the reins.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer