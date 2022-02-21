“There is a long, long way to go” – Peter Schmeichel insists Manchester United have ‘many more things to improve’ despite Leeds win

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has said that the club still have a long way to go despite their impressive 4-2 victory at Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

United have had a disappointing campaign thus far, having exited both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. Moreover, they have not come anywhere near the level expected in the Premier League. They are 17 points behind league leaders Manchester City, and are in a scrap for a top-four finish.

The Red Devils take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 this week, but are not expected to go all the way in the competition.

However, there were huge signs of improvement in their game against Leeds at Elland Road. Schmeichel said about the same on 5 Live (via Mirror):

"It was important that Manchester United came out in the most difficult circumstances to show the world that we are together, and we play as a team."

The Red Devils have become synonymous with squandering winning positions. They failed to hold on to leads in two of their last three games against Burnley and Southampton, drawing both games 1-1.

The trend looked like repeating itself when Leeds' Raphinia latched on to a Daniel James cross to equalise. It was the hosts' second goal in 24 seconds as United let slip a 2-0 lead in the blink of an eye.

However, the visitors showed drive and hunger despite mounting criticism. Substitute Fred put United back in front before another substitute Anthony Elanga restored the team's two-goal lead.

Nevertheless, Schmeichel has advised Manchester United not to get to ahead of themselves, adding:

"Let me be absolutely clear; it was a great win, but I think there is a long, long way to to go for the team. They've still got in terms of football so many more things to prove."

Will Manchester United finish fourth?

Arsenal have three games in hand over United.

The race for the top four is on, and is proving to be a fascinating one with many twists and turns. Currently, United are fourth, but have played three more games than Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who are four and seven points behind, respectively.

The Gunners have the momentum, having beaten Brentford 2-1 at the weekend. That was preceded by a resilient performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers, where they held on to their lead on away turf with ten men for twenty minutes.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



The Early Kick-Off panel discuss the race for the top four. 🗣️ "With Arsenal's games in hand, that should be enough to seem them through to fourth..."The Early Kick-Off panel discuss the race for the top four. 🗣️ "With Arsenal's games in hand, that should be enough to seem them through to fourth..."The Early Kick-Off panel discuss the race for the top four. 👇 https://t.co/3rIk3BtaZt

Meanwhile, fifth-placed West Ham are level with the Gunners and continue to keep pace. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur claimed a huge 3-2 victory over league leaders Manchester City.

Nevertheless, Manchester United seem to have the personnel to finish fourth. It seems like they are getting their campaign back on track, but they could lose fourth place if the Gunners and Spurs win their games in hand.

