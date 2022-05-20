“There is a long way to go” – Tuchel insists Chelsea star has ‘not yet’ reached level of N’Golo Kante in terms of influence

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Reece James has a long way to go before reaching N'Golo Kante's level of influence.

The 48-year-old was speaking to the media in his final pre-match press conference for the season ahead of his side's visit to Watford.

He was asked about James' influence in the team, compared to Kante, to which he replied:

"Not yet given the history of N’Golo and the titles and what he did over the years and with the national team, all the success. He (James) has everything that it takes to be one of the very best, but there is a long way to go for Reece."

"There is some incredible potential and he has the ability, the foundation, the body, the physique, the mindset to make his way to the very top, but there is still a long way to go. We will support him. We will push him so he can be that player for Chelsea," Tuchel added.

The Blues failed to secure a win in their final home match of the season against Leicester City on Thursday.

James Madison put the Foxes ahead with an early strike before Marcos Alonso drew the capital side level in the 38th minute.

They will wrap up their campaign with a visit to Vicarage Road to take on an already-relegated Watford in the final game of the campaign.

Chelsea fans will be hoping for more consistency next season after a mixed campaign

Chelsea have been inconsistent this season

Chelsea have secured UEFA Champions League football for next season and also made it to the final of both domestic competitions this term.

They also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this season but much more was expected.

Losing both finals to Liverpool left a bitter taste in the mouth for fans, while their Premier League campaign was also marked by inconsistencies.

On the continent, they were undone by defensive errors against Real Madrid and were 10 minutes away from qualifying for the semifinals but failed to hold on.

Furthermore, off-field issues surrounding sanctions placed on Roman Abramovich hampered their performances on the field.

With the ownership issue having been resolved, fans of the club will be hoping the new management puts their foot on the pedal and fast-track the Blues' return to the summit of the English game.

