"There is a lot that this group" - New loan signing reveals why he joined Manchester United

Goalkeeper Jack Butland has revealed that he is excited to play for Manchester United after joining them on loan this week until the end of the season. The Crystal Palace loanee wants to compete with David de Gea and Tom Heaton at the club and help his teammates on the pitch.

Manchester United were in the market for a goalkeeper after Newcastle United recalled Martin Dubravka earlier this month. The Red Devils want competition for De Gea and believe the Englishman will be perfect for it.

Speaking to the club's official website, the new Manchester United signing claimed he was proud to join them. He added that he was ready to work with the two keepers at the club and help them in any way possible.

"This is an amazing club and one that I am now proud to represent. I'm really looking forward to working with an unbelievable goalkeeping group, supporting each other every day to create the best training and playing environment for the team."

He added:

"I've played against David de Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton; they are top-class 'keepers, and I am relishing the opportunity to compete alongside and support them as teammates. There is a lot that this group can achieve this season and I'm excited to play my part in helping everyone to reach these ambitions."

Manchester United expect Jack Butland to push David de Gea

Manchester United signed Martin Dubravka last summer to put pressure on David de Gea after Dean Henderson forced a loan move away from the club. With the Newcastle United keeper recalled by the Magpies, the Red Devils turned to Crystal Palace and signed Butland.

John Murtough, the Red Devils' football director, spoke about the loan move and said:

"Jack is an excellent goalkeeper with great experience throughout his career. His mentality and personality will be a real asset to our superb group of goalkeepers and the whole squad. Jack joins David, Tom and our young keepers to form a strong group who will all support each other in creating an optimum training and playing environment. We're all looking forward to welcoming him into the group."

Butland will become a free agent in the summer and should impress at Old Trafford, he could become a permanent signing if Henderson or De Gea leave.

