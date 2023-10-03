“There was a lot of pressure” – Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas opens up on challenge of signing Lionel Messi amid interest from other clubs

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas recently opened up about the challenges he faced before signing Lionel Messi this summer.

While speaking to MARCA, the businessman pointed out that several clubs, including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), proved real threats to Messi's signing.

The Argentine icon's two-year deal at PSG that he signed on leaving Barcelona in the summer of 2021 came to an end this summer. A potential renewal at the Parc des Princes, a return to Barcelona and a move to Saudi Arabia were all on the cards for Messi, as per Mas.

Addressing the deal, he said (via ESPN):

"Not only with the renewal that PSG wanted, the possible return to Barcelona and the offers from Saudi Arabia. Frankly, they were very intense months, I had multiple meetings between Rosario, Barcelona, Madrid, Paris, Miami, Doha... Did I see the operation in danger? Without a doubt. There was a lot of pressure ."

Claiming that a deal for the Barcelona legend was in the works since 2019, Mas added:

"I maintained constant communication with Jorge. It took four and a half years to convince Lionel and make him decide with his family. I never lost faith. I was convinced that Messi was going to arrive."

Eventually, the 36-year-old forward decided to join the Miami-based outfit, where he is reported to earn approximately $60 million per year. Messi signed a two-and-a-half-year deal that is set to expire in December 2025. Since joining, he's scored 11 goals and provided five assists across all competitions.

"The MLS is different"- Jorge Mas opens up on Lionel Messi's impact on the MLS

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas revealed how Lionel Messi has impacted the MLS after deciding to join the Herons from PSG this summer. According to Mas, the interest in the league has skyrocketed since Messi's arrival.

Further, he claims that the Argentina skipper has drawn crowds and support even at away games. Addressing the impact that the former Barcelona star has had on the nation's top-tier league, Mas said (via ESPN):

"I think everything has changed with him (Lionel Messi). The MLS is different. Every time we play away from home the stadiums are full. The reception for Lionel has been extraordinary. The game in New York, with almost 30,000 fans and 80% shouting Messi's name.

"Interest in the league is increasing and how the world now sets its eyes on the American league. There will be a before and after Messi's arrival in the MLS."

Currently, Messi is struggling with fitness issues and has failed to appear in any of Inter Miami's last three matches across all competitions. Fans will be hoping to see their star player back in action soon.