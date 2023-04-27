"There are a lot of problems" - Argentina legend sends transfer message to PSG superstar Lionel Messi amid Barcelona interest

Argentina legend Mario Kempes has advised Lionel Messi to snub a transfer to Barcelona to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

There are doubts about Messi's future with Les Parisiens as his contract ends in June. According to multiple reports, the forward is inclined towards leaving the club as a free agent this summer.

The Argentinian icon will certainly not be short of options if he leaves the Parc des Princes. A return to Barcelona has been mooted as a strong possibility for Messi ahead of the summer.

However, Kempes has warned Messi against re-joining the Blaugrana if he wishes to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Argentina legend said that there are many problems at the Camp Nou that the 35-year-old should avoid.

Kempes went on to advise the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to stay at PSG beyond this season. The former attacker winner reckons remaining in Paris will help Messi stay fit for the next World Cup.

"I don't think it's good for him (Lionel Messi) to return to Barcelona," Kempes said on Super Deportivo Radio (via Canal Supporters). "It would be better in France, to be able to arrive at the next World Cup in peace. He should stay at PSG."

"Barcelona's goals are different, they are still rebuilding since he left, and there are a lot of problems inside the club. Being selfish and thinking only of the national team, I tell him to stay at PSG, for his physical and mental peace before the World Cup."

Messi has received an offer worth €400 million a year from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, but he prefers to stay in Europe. Hence, the Parisians are the only club to have made him a concrete proposal so far. Barcelona, meanwhile, are working to resolve their financial problems to be able to sign the forward.

Mario Kempes addresses Barcelona target Lionel Messi being booed by PSG fans

Lionel Messi has been jeered by the Les Parisiens faithful in some of the team's games since their exit from the UEFA Champions League in March. Mario Kempes addressed the matter, saying (via Canal Supporters):

"What's happening is that he's playing in France, a country that played the (World Cup) final against Argentina, who beat them and where Messi was the star player. What's happening is that it hurts them to see the best player in the world on their team and that he is not performing as well as he was in Qatar."

Lionel Messi has bagged 20 goals and 19 assists from 36 appearances across competitions for PSG this season.

