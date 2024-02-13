"There is a lot of talk about that" - Zinedine Zidane responds to Kylian Mbappe's reported Real Madrid move

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has shared his thoughts on his compatriot Kylian Mbappe's reported move to Los Blancos.

The 25-year-old PSG target has been a long-time target of the La Liga leaders. The transfer rumours have intensified, as Mbappe has entered the final six months of his deal with the Parisians, having told the club that he's not extending his stay beyond the summer.

Although Mbappe or his entourage haven't talked about their next destination, the rumour mill is ripe with reports that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is headed to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane - who won multiple titles with Los Blancos as player and manager - said (via transfer guru Fabrizio Romano) that he has no idea what happens next in the Mbappe-Madrid saga:

"There is a lot of talk about that, a lot of stories and rumours, but the reality is that we don't know what will happen yet. We will see what happens”.

The French striker is free to strike up a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club ahead of a summer move, possibly Real Madrid.

How has Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe fared this season?

Despite uncertainty regarding his immediate future, Kylian Mbappe is in the midst of another solid season for PSG.

The 25-year-old Real Madrid target has 30 goals and seven assists in 29 games across competitions. That includes 20 goals and four assists in 19 games in Ligue 1, where Luis Enrique's side are 11 points clear of second-placed Nice with 13 games to go.

Mbappe, though, has underwhelmed in the UEFA Champions League, scoring thrice in six games, as the Parisians finished behind group winners Borussia Dortmund.

Enrique's side face Real Sociedad at home in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie ahead of the return leg in Spain three weeks later. Well on their way to another Ligue 1 title, Mbappe and Co. will look to win the Champions League for the first time in what could be their all-time top scorer's final season at the club.