“There are a lot of things I would like to add” - Erling Haaland picks ability of Lionel Messi he wants to add to his gameplay 

Manchester City’s frontman Erling Haaland believes there is still room for improvement in his game, as he recently revealed that he would like to incorporate Lionel Messi’s dribbling ability into his gameplay.

Haaland has established himself as one of the most lethal strikers in world football, known for his clinical finishing, immense physicality, and incredible goal-scoring instincts.

It somewhat comes as no surprise that the Norwegian forward, despite his goal-scoring prowess, admires Lionel Messi’s ability to weave through defenders effortlessly. Haaland has constantly picked the Argentine icon ahead of his Portuguese rival in the never-ending GOAT debate.

Messi has mesmerized fans for years with his ability to glide past opponents with ease, quick changes of direction, and close ball control. While Haaland possesses a dominant physical presence with an insane goal-scoring ability, adding Messi’s dribbling ability could make him an even more complete forward.

Speaking in a recent interview, Haaland revealed that he acknowledged that Lionel Messi’s dribbling technique is something he aspires to add to his skill set.

“What is the one thing I'd add to my gameplay? There are a lot of things I would like to add, I think I would choose Lionel Messi's dribbling.."

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Erling Haaland has gone on to shatter many goalscoring records in the Premier League. He scored 36 goals in his debut season, the most scored by a player in a single Premier League campaign ever.

In the current campaign, he has scored 28 goals and provided four assists in 37 appearances for the Cityzens.

When Erling Haaland said Lionel Messi has to retire for someone else to be regarded as the best

Erling Haaland once claimed that it might be difficult for any other player to win the Ballon d’Or while Lionel Messi is still playing. This came after the Norwegian striker was pipped by Messi to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

Erling Haaland came second behind Messi in the Ballon d’Or votes despite scoring 52 goals in 53 games in his debut season for Manchester City, who won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League. Apart from the Ballon d’Or, Messi also beat Haaland to win The Best FIFA Men's Player award in January 2024.

When Haaland was asked during a press conference in March 2024 if Messi has to retire for him to be able to win top individual accolades, he responded:

"Good question. I don't know. I've won it all [in terms of team trophies with Manchester City] but I'm only 23, so I want to win it all again. Messi is the best that has ever played, maybe he has to retire for someone else to be regarded as the best."

Lionel Messi is currently playing in the Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami.

