“There is lots to ask him” – Rohit Sharma snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he names football hero he wants to meet

Team India and Mumbai Indians' (MI) captain Rohit Sharma snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when he was asked to pick one footballer he would like to meet. He instead named former Real Madrid legend and manager Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane, an attacking midfielder, was renowned for his vision, passing, and technique. He is widely regarded as one of the best players of all time, alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rohit Sharma recently spoke to Star Sports, explaining why he would meet Zidane (via Daily News and Analysis):

“Zinedine Zidane. There is lots to ask him, how did he headbutt in that game? What made him do that? As a manager of Real Madrid, how did he manage to pull those championship titles back-to-back with a lot of guys in his team at the end of their career.

"How did he manage to keep the consistency and get the best of the team in all the matches? These are the things I would ask him and maybe something more.”

Zidane plied his trade for the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus, winning multiple trophies like the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and two Serie A titles. He also won the 1998 World Cup for France, winning the Ballon d'Or in the same year.

He retired in 2006 and became the manager of Real Madrid in 2016. He worked with Cristiano Ronaldo between 2016 and 2018, winning three Champions League trophies in a row and two La Liga titles.

While the GOAT debate is undoubtedly between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Zidane is also a footballing icon and Rohit Sharma's decision doesn't come as that big of a surprise.

"Pure Luck" - Sergio Aguero believes Lionel Messi is a better goalscorer than Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero questioned the nature of Ronaldo's goals after his close friend Lionel Messi scored against Nice on April 9.

According to Medio Tiempo, Aguero went on a rant on his Twitch stream believing that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was lucky with all his goals. He said (via GOAL):

"Look where he scores the goal from. Come on. All free-kick goals and pure luck. Messi's are all at the angle, stupid. But what does [Ronaldo] do? Goalkeeper's fault. I think Raul has better goals, [Karim] Benzema I think he has better ones."

It is clear that his close off-the-field bond with Messi played a part in his tirade. Both players claim to be in the GOAT debate, however it is unfair to label either of their massive goal tallies as 'lucky'.

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi has scored 804 goals and provided 355 assists in 1020 appearances for club and country to date, The 35-year-old currently plays for Ligue 1 side PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 834 goals and provided 236 assists in 1159 appearances for club and country to date. The 38-year-old plies his trade for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

