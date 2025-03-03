"There are so many other issues" - Ex-Manchester United star wants 'not good enough' Andre Onana replaced with Premier League goalkeeper

Former Manchester United player Paul Parker wants the club to sign Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen this summer to replace Andre Onana. He believes Hermansen is a good all-round goalkeeper, and would be an upgrade on Onana.

Speaking to SpilXperten, Parker claimed that Manchester United needed a goalkeeper at all costs in the summer as Onana had failed to live up to expectations. He claimed any defender would be scared to play with the former Inter Milan star behind him, saying:

"In an ideal world, Man United should buy a new goalkeeper to replace Onana. He's just not good enough, and I don't think he even looks like a goalkeeper at all. Right now, I think Bayindir should get a chance, but in the long run, the club should go for Mads Hermansen, who has single-handedly kept Leicester somewhat afloat this season. I think he has it all. He's a fantastic shot-stopper, he's good with his feet, and he has a strong attitude. As a center-back, I would be scared to have him behind me, but in a good way, because he has such a strong aura."

Andre Onana joined Manchester United for a reported £48 million in 2023. He has made multiple mistakes this season, with the fans also calling for a replacement in the summer.

Manchester United star Andre Onana branded 'useless' by Paul Parker

Paul Parker did not hold back, slamming Andre Onana for his recent performances. He said Manchester United made a mistake by replacing David de Gea with Onana and told SpilXperten:

"The problem is probably that the goalkeeper position won't be a priority for a new signing, as there are so many other issues in other positions that need strengthening. I can't help but think about why the club let David de Gea go. It was a really disgraceful way they parted with him after he was named Player of the Year three times in a row, and right now, it looks even more ridiculous because his replacement is so useless.

"Another thing I really don't like about Onana is his mentality. It doesn't seem to bother him when Man United concedes a goal. You never see him standing there shouting or scolding his defense, like De Gea or Peter Schmeichel always did. For them, keeping a clean sheet was a matter of life and death. It meant everything to them."

Andre Onana has kept 21 clean sheets in 87 matches for Manchester United. He had managed 19 clean sheets in 41 matches for Inter Milan before moving to Old Trafford.

