"There aren't many players like that" - Real Madrid legend believes the club are missing a player like him in their squad

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos believes players like himself are few and difficult to find in the footballing world. He also said that Los Blancos are missing a player of his caliber and are yet to find his replacement.

In a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Real Madrid star said (via Football Espana):

"They’re still missing a profile like mine, they’re still looking for it. There aren’t many players like that, and the ones that are there aren’t easy to get, It’s too early to judge Xabi’s Real Madrid."

He continued:

"It takes time to evaluate the changes and implementation of his ideas. I’m sure Xabi knows how to correct things, as there are things that need to change, because with so much quality – things have to go well."

Before retiring from professional football in July 2024, Kroos was one of the brains behind Madrid's solidity in midfield. Known for his vision and ability to create chances from a deep playing role in midfield, Kroos was also a set-piece specialist.

The German also proved to be the engine room behind Los Blancos' unique ball distribution from the midfield to attack. However, since his retirement, Madrid's midfield prowess seems to have slightly dipped.

Kroos created the second most chances (nine) and delivered the most assists (8) in Madrid's rank in the La Liga 2023-24 season. Last season, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, and Dani Ceballos, who rotated the central midfielder role, struggled to deliver like Kroos.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric, who created the most chances (17) for Madrid in the LaLiga last season, is also on the verge of leaving Madrid. However, the tactical changes and possible reinforcements in midfield under Xabi Alonso's reign are expected to yield positive results.

"I feel very fortunate that I play with Kylian Mbappé" - Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia

Real Madrid CF v Borussia Dortmund: Quarter Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia has expressed that he feels fortunate to play alongside Kylian Mbappe. The Spanish youngster also added that he never thought he would feature alongside the Madrid squad, who are the best in the world.

In an interview after Madrid's 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, Garcia said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"I feel very fortunate that I play with Kylian Mbappé. Truthfully, I never thought I’d have the opportunity to play with him, and also the rest of the team, who for me are the best in the world."

In five Club World Cup games, Garcia has scored four goals and delivered one assist. In the forthcoming season, he could be a key player for Real Madrid, given his impressive attacking display.

