"There are many possibilities for him" – Liverpool target being scouted by six or seven clubs claims Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool are not alone in the transfer race to sign PSV Eindhoven attacker Johan Bakayoko ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Bakayoko, who has allegedly been linked with the Reds since the turn of the year, has emerged as one of the next big Belgian talents of late. The 21-year-old winger relished a breakout campaign for PSV, guiding them to the 2023-24 Eredivisie title ahead of Feyenoord.

A left-footed inside forward blessed with pace and technique, Bakayoko started 44 of his 48 appearances across all competitions for PSV. He registered 14 goals and as many assists in 3,715 minutes of action.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano asserted that Liverpool could face competition from several clubs from England and Germany in their pursuit of the Belgian. He said:

"There are many clubs looking at Bakayoko, not only Liverpool. I could mention six or seven clubs who are asking for information. He is one of the best talents around Europe in his position. At the moment, I am not aware of anything advanced with Liverpool. In terms of scouting, for sure, he is a player they know very well, but they have not started concrete negotiations for Bakayoko."

Suggesting that Bakayoko is a man in demand, Romano concluded:

"There are many clubs in England, but also in Germany, who are interested. There are many possibilities for him, so he wants to take his time to see the best opportunity. He is going to be one of the names for the transfer market, for sure, he will be one of the big names to follow. But at the moment, it's not something imminent. I do not expect any imminent movement around Bakayoko."

Overall, the former Anderlecht and Club Brugge youth player has scored 21 goals and provided 19 assists in 85 appearances for PSV.

Liverpool eye surprise move for attacker

According to The Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, Liverpool are keen to rope in Newcastle United star Yankuba Minteh. The Gambian They could face competition from a host of Bundesliga and Serie A teams in the race to sign the Gambian, who is valued at £40 million.

Minteh, 19, enjoyed a fine season under Reds head coach Arne Slot at Feyenoord last season. He netted 11 goals and laid out six assists in 37 matches, including 22 starts, across competitions for the Dutch side.

A left-footed pacy operator, Minteh joined Newcastle for £6 million after impressing at Odense Boldklub. He contributed four goals and six assists in 17 outings for the Danish outfit before departing last summer.