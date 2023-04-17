"There were many signs" - Gary Neville claims he was really worried by one key element in Arsenal's 2-2 draw against West Ham

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed that he was worried by Arsenal’s lack of composure in their 2-2 league draw with West Ham United.

Premier League leaders Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham United’s London Stadium on Sunday afternoon (16 April). The Gunners were in seemingly cruise control just 10 minutes into the game, sitting on a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard. But the hosts bounced back with goals from Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen either side of half-time.

Analyzing the game after the full-time whistle, Neville stated that the Gunners’ defenders were worryingly jittery in Sunday’s draw. He said on Sky Sports:

“That was a wobble. They started little things. Kicking it out for a throw-in. Kicking it out for a corner. Not showing composure as defenders.

“I was more worried about their back four. White, Tierney, Holding and Gabriel. Things that they started to do in the last hour were things that would just unnerve me a little bit.”

Neville added:

“I have seen it before when you start to not control the ball. When the ball comes to you and it’s an easy header or takedown. You bring it down on your chest and play it into midfield. They started to head it out of play or into midfield where there were West Ham players.

“They started to do things that you might not ordinarily notice as being as a lack of composure. But there were many signs of a lack of composure from their back players and a couple from their midfield players as well.”

Having dropped two points against West Ham, Arsenal currently find themselves only four points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand. City will be crowned champions if they win their eight remaining Premier League fixtures, one of which is against the Gunners (26 April).

Mikel Arteta confident that Arsenal’s draw with West Ham was not due to Premier League pressure

Speaking to the press after Sunday’s draw, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insisted that the leaders did not falter due to the weight of expectations bestowed upon them. He claimed that it was a lack of concentration that caused his team to drop two valuable points against West Ham United.

The National @TheNationalNews Mikel Arteta 'certain' Arsenal can handle title pressure despite West Ham setback thenationalnews.com/sport/football… Mikel Arteta 'certain' Arsenal can handle title pressure despite West Ham setback thenationalnews.com/sport/football…

Arteta said (via The National News Football):

“I'm certain it is not the pressure. It is we misunderstood what was needed in that moment.

"It was very different to Liverpool in terms of the pattern of play. But that is the next stage, you have to play with the same purpose when it is 2-0. You have to have more composure to finish the game. When you drop your level so quickly the game is there for the opponent.”

Arsenal poster boy Bukayo Saka surprisingly missed a penalty in the 52nd minute, two minutes before Bowen equalized. Saka’s left-footed attempt zipped wide of the left-hand post.

Bowen’s goal also arrived due to nervy defending from the Premier League leaders. Neither the defenders nor the goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale, managed to clear the ball out of harm’s way, allowing Bowen an easy finish.

The north Londoners, who are chasing their first Premier League title since 2004, return to action with a clash against Southampton on April 21.

