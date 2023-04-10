"There might be a little surprise" - Arsenal legend David Seaman makes prediction for crucial PL game between Manchester City and Arsenal

Arsenal legend David Seaman has backed the Gunners to secure a positive result in their potential Premier League title-deciding clash against Manchester City at the end of the month. Seaman reckons the Gunners are playing great football at the moment and have a great chance of winning at the home of the Cityzens.

Firmly into the business end of the season, Arsenal and Manchester City have emerged as the undisputed Premier League title contenders. The north London outfit have a six-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s side atop the table, but the holders have a game in hand.

The outcome of the clash between the top two teams at the Etihad on April 26 will likely determine the destination of this season's league title. Manchester City are a force to be reckoned with, especially at home, but Seaman has plenty of faith in Mikel Arteta’s boys. Speaking on talkSPORT, Seaman, who won 12 titles with the Gunners, said:

“Many people are expecting Man City to beat Arsenal at the Etihad, and I don’t agree with that – I think there might be a little surprise in that game. I’m looking forward to it. With the way Arsenal are playing at the moment, we’ve got a great chance.”

Arteta’s men dropped two points on Sunday (April 9), drawing 2-2 with Liverpool at Anfield. Manchester City, meanwhile, won 4-1 against Southampton a day earlier. Guardiola’s boys are on an eight-game winning run across competitions. They have not lost a home game since losing 2-1 to Brentford on November 12.

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo sends encouraging message to Arsenal ace Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus, who was on the scoresheet against Liverpool on Sunday, took to Instagram to share a snap of his Anfield celebration. He admitted that the result was not ideal but backed his teammates to keep pushing for the title.

He wrote:

“Not the result we wanted but always proud of this group. We still have a lot to fight yet. Let's do it together! 💪🏽👊🏽”

Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo, who won two Premier League titles with Jesus, was quick to drop a comment. He wrote:

“Play hard 🔥”

Considering the fact that the north Londoners are battling against his former club, the Bayern Munich man’s comment came as a surprise.

It's believed that Cancelo is not on great terms with Guardiola. He left City on loan in January after falling out with the former Barcelona manager. It's unclear whether or not he becomes a fixture in Guardiola’s squad again.

