“There was a moment where he should’ve squared it” - Arne Slot says Liverpool star can still ‘learn’ despite shining in 3-1 win vs Yokohama Marinos

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has heaped praise on teenage star Rio Ngumoha, but wants the youngster to get better at his decision-making. The Dutch tactician believes the 16-year-old attacker has scope for improvement, but deserves compliments for doing well at his age.

Ad

Speaking to the media after the 3-1 pre-season friendly win over Yokohama FM, Slot was quick to throw the spotlight on Ngumoha. He noted that the academy star brought much-needed energy on the pitch, but wanted him to learn when to go solo and when to find his teammates on the pitch. He said (via Anfield Edition):

"We have a lot of very good players, but to get some from the academy is helpful. It gives us energy. There was a moment where he should've squared it so he can learn. But if you are 16 and you impact the game like he did, that's definitely a compliment."

Ad

Trending

The teenager, who joined from Chelsea last summer, also spoke to the media after the game and recalled his exchange with Raheem Sterling. He said that the Englishman had given him some key advice on how to stay in the game even after losing the ball and said:

"I remember one time, [Sterling] pulled me to the side and told me 'When you lose the ball, make sure you stay in the game'. Because at the top level, everything happens so fast so you have to be on it to do your thing. It made me feel like I can do what he has done. He is telling me that he can see what I am good at, from someone like Raheem, I was like 'wow.'"

Ad

Rio Ngumoha scored the third goal of the game in the final minutes, as Liverpool came from behind to seal the win. Florian Wirtz scored the goal to level things up just after the hour mark, while Trey Nyoni added the second just six minutes later.

Rio Ngumoha to get more chances at Liverpool this season?

Rio Ngumoha is in line to get more Liverpool first-team opportunities this season, according to TBR Football journalist Graeme Bailey. The teenager is seen as the ideal player who can fill the gap left by Luis Diaz, as they have Cody Gakpo to play the majority of the match. He said:

Ad

"If both Nunez and Diaz leave, Liverpool are expected to sign a left winger and a centre forward to fill those gaps. But separately, there's talk about Rio Ngumoha, a 16-year-old who could be involved with the first team next season.

"If Ngumoha gets opportunities on the left alongside players like Cody Gakpo, it raises the question of how urgent the need really is for another left-sided signing. But from what I'm hearing, Liverpool still want to bring someone in for that position."

Luis Diaz has since left Liverpool to join Bayern Munich in a reported €75 million deal. The Bundesliga club unveiled the winger on Wednesday, July 30, and he will be replacing Leroy Sane in the squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More