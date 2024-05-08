"There must be something behind it, a surprise" - France legend backs Kylian Mbappe to seal Saudi Pro League move by snubbing Real Madrid

France legend Marcel Desailly has backed Kylian Mbappe to snub Real Madrid in favor of a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Mbappe's current club, Paris Saint-Germain, were recently eliminated from the UEFA Champions League semi-finals by Borussia Dortmund via a 2-0 aggregate defeat. The Frenchman has already confirmed that he will leave the Parisians in the summer. However, Mbappe is yet to announce his next destination.

Los Merengues are the front-runners to land Mbappe on a free transfer. Desailly, though, reckons that a move to the SPL is better suited for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. He told beIN Sports (via talkSPORT):

"I've said it allready, I would move to a different continent. For him, I am not sure Madrid is the best place for him to be. We have Vinicius on the left side, a player showing the quality like Bellingham so he's not going to be the full number one that he wants."

Desailly added:

"He's not announcing where he is going and even thoigh he wants to keep it and announce it like a star there must be something behind it, a surprise."

Desailly further highlighted the financial perks of playing in the SPL, saying;

"If you think about the business of football, for £350 million I would go to Saudi for a year, then come back next season- the year of the World Cup- aged 26 and a half, cash out and play football, because what does Mbappe want? He wants to play football."

Desailly further highlighted that Kylian Mbappe could get a competitive environment in the Saudi Pro League as broadcasters across the globe are now focusing on the league.

Kylian Mbappe's response to questions about the Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich tie breaks the internet

Kylian Mbappe, following PSG's elimination from the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, was asked whom between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich would he support.

The two European giants are set to lock horns in the second leg on May 8. The first leg in Munich ended 2-2. Mbappe, though, didn't provide any clear-cut response and answered with a weird facial expression, which has gone viral on social media.

Watch Kylian Mbappe's hilarious reaction:

On a personal level, Mbappe ended the UCL 2023-24 campaign with eight goals from 12 matches. He is currently the joint-top scorer alongside Harry Kane. The Frenchman, however, failed to guide his side to the final.