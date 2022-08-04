“There must be some things happening behind the scenes” - Rio Ferdinand says Tuchel looks disgruntled and unhappy at Chelsea 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has warned Chelsea not to make manager Thomas Tuchel unhappy.

Following the Blues' 4-0 pre-season defeat against Arsenal, The Mirror reported that Tuchel went on a huge rant during his press-confernece. The German boss felt his side were not ready for the new season and that they needed more new signings.

Chelsea have so far signed Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Carney Chukwuemeka this summer, but Ferdinand is concerned that behind the scenes matters are upsetting the 48-year-old.

The former England defender told The Mirror:

"I don't care about results in pre-season, it was more the aftermath. The way the manager spoke in the press conference afterwards was the startling thing for me, it opened my eyes.

"There must be some things happening behind the scenes that we're not aware of as yet, he seems disgruntled and unhappy. There are maybe some players angling for a move behind-the-scenes that we're not aware of. He's brought Sterling in who will be a great addition, but if they lose the players that they're talking about losing.

"Rudiger's a massive loss, but Koulibaly's come in, I think he'll be a good signing this year. He's experienced. But I think they need more again and I think he's very aware of that and it's not happening quick enough for them. If they don't have any more movement in the window, I'd be worried about them."

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea are not ready for the new season

The two-time European champions are set to begin their Premier League campaign against Frank Lampard's Everton on Saturday.

Chelsea have endured a tumultuous pre-season which saw several underwhelming performances, particularly on their US tour. Following their friendly clash against Udinese last Friday, Tuchel bluntly told reporters (as quoted by The Sun):

“It was a pretty long pre-season. Tiring and exhausting to be in the US for so long, and having to travel again today under the circumstances is not so easy, pretty demanding.

“After this weekend we prepare for nothing else other than Everton. The season is right in front of the door. There is a lot of positive stuff but we need to improve.

“We are not ready yet. We don’t have to be ready yet. We have another week and then it is time to be on the best level. It is always nice when the season arrives. We will have this week. There is still some way to go.”

