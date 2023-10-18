"There is no need to hide anything" - Luis Diaz backed by teammate after Liverpool star's penalty miss cost Colombia in FIFA World Cup qualifier

Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez has offered his support to compatriot and Liverpool defender Luis Diaz after his penalty miss against Ecuador on Tuesday, October 17.

Diaz won a penalty for his side in the 61st minute of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium. However, the forward missed the spot kick, and the game ended in a goalless draw.

A win could have propelled Colombia to second place in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table behind Argentina but they are currently fifth.

Diaz received a lot of criticism after the penalty miss, which summed up his form in front of goal. The Liverpool winger has scored just once for Colombia this year.

Sanchez has now come out in support of Diaz, saying (via Sport Witness):

“There is no need to hide anything. Lucho has been doing very important things in England, I suffered a lot when I was at Tottenham, but one way or another it is to take away that pressure that has indirectly been put on him."

He added:

“He is a decisive player for us, but we want him to go back to being that Luis Diaz with freedom, with the desire as he does there in Liverpool.

“The idea was that he could score and take off that pressure a little bit. And, although unfortunately that did not come, we will continue working to ensure that he continues to be decisive.”

At the club level, Diaz has scored just three goals in 10 games across competitions for the Reds, with his last goal coming on September 21.

Liverpool star set to join Al-Nassr next summer: Reports

As per El Nacional, Thiago Alcantara is set to move to Saudi Arabia in the January transfer window, having already agreed on a transfer.

Thiago is yet to make an appearance for the Reds this season as he is still nursing an injury he suffered in April earlier this year. The 32-year-old has had an injury-laden spell at Anfield and the club are unlikely to renew his contract, which expires next summer.

Hence, Thiago could join former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane at Al-Nassr in January as the Reds look to gain some transfer fee for the Spaniard. Other former Liverpool players Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino also moved to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Thiago arrived at Anfield from Bayern Munich in 2020 and has since made 97 appearances for them, scoring three goals and providing six assists.