“There was no need for this story” - Sporting star linked with Manchester United reveals what he told Gyokeres after Arsenal transfer saga

Manchester United target Pedro Gonçalves has revealed that he spoke to Viktor Gyokeres after his move to Arsenal was confirmed. The Sporting CP star admitted that the striker's decision not to return to pre-season should have been avoided, but wished him well for his career at Emirates.

Speaking to RTP, Gonçalves said that he isn't hurt by Gyokeres' decision to leave Sporting. He also opened up on how Gyokeres responded after he wished the striker good luck at Arsenal.

Gonçalves stated (via OJogo):

"I wasn't hurt. I wished him the best of luck, I said 'finally', that this story was not necessary, in my point of view... But that's it, it's football. I wished him the best of luck and he replied thank you. And it's done. He has to leave and others have entered. I have already welcomed Luis Suárez, who has already entered, Giorgi Kochorashvili, who arrived a few weeks ago. Sleeves? I don't know. I haven't seen it yet, nor has it been official. I wished Viktor the best of luck, and I hope the signings will bring something positive to the team."

Manchester United were linked with Pedro Gonçalves earlier this summer after Al-Hilal expressed interest in Bruno Fernandes. A Bola reported that the Red Devils saw the Sporting CP star as the direct replacement for their captain.

Gonçalves went on to admit that Sporting will miss Gyokeres next season. However, the midfielder reiterated his confidence on how the team will cope without the Swede, just like they have with other top players leaving in the past.

"Of course, that is clear [that Gyokeres will be missed]. We are not going to win 50 goals now. The 50 goals he scored we won't win like that. Just like Seba [Coates] when he left and Paulinho. They were important players, but it is part of Sporting's history to sell the best players. But Sporting never ends."

Gyokeres did not return to Sporting CP's pre-season training as he was forcing through a move to Arsenal. Manchester United made a late hijack attempt, but the striker was set on a move to the Emirates and eventually got his wish.

Why Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres picked Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres spoke to the Arsenal media team after joining the club and revealed that he picked the Gunners over Manchester United and others because of Mikel Arteta and the fans. He recalled facing them last season and said (via SPORTbible):

"I just felt that it was the right club for me. What I heard from Mikel and Andrea when I was speaking with them, and just what I've seen in the past years, how they've been playing football. When I was playing against Arsenal last season, I could really feel it was a very strong team and very difficult to play against. That made me choose Arsenal, and of course all the history the club has and the massive fanbase."

Manchester United are looking to sign a striker after failing to lure Liam Delap and Gyokeres to Old Trafford. They have now been linked with Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins, as Ruben Amorim aims to strengthen his options in front of goal.

