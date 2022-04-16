"There needs to be something to fight for" - Thomas Tuchel explains what must happen before 22-year-old Chelsea loanee can get a spot in next season's squad

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided his thoughts on Crystal Palace loan star Conor Gallagher's chances of earning a place in the Blues' first-team next season.

Gallagher joined Crystal Palace from the Stamford Bridge outfit on a season-long loan deal last summer. The midfielder has since been a key player for Patrick Vieira's side at Selhurst Park.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals and provided three assists from 27 Premier League appearances for the Eagles. He has also helped the side make their way into the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Gallagher's performances for Crystal Palace have led to suggestions that he will be part of Chelsea's squad next season. Blues boss Tuchel has now confirmed that the midfielder has what it takes to cement a place in his team.

However, the German stressed the need for Chelsea to find a clear role for Gallagher before accommodating him in the team. Tuchel revealed that talks will be held to discuss plans for the midfielder in the summer. He told a press conference:

"I believe Conor can be a part of our squad [next season] and can play a role with us. But I am not the only one to decide. We need to speak after the season with everybody, speak after the season about what Conor wants, and we need to see what the situation is and what role we have for him that he can fight for. There needs to be something to fight for, a role and perspective of where you are, where you can be, what you need to achieve. So we have to be very clear with him, and he needs to be clear with us. Then we will sort it out."

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Thomas Tuchel reiterating that Conor Gallagher will be part of Chelsea’s first team next season. Thomas Tuchel reiterating that Conor Gallagher will be part of Chelsea’s first team next season. https://t.co/ofon8nI1c9

The Blues might have to consider refreshing their midfield in the summer as Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are now on the wrong side of their 30s. Gallagher could thus be an ideal option to bolster their options in the center of the pitch.

Chelsea boss Tuchel impressed with Gallagher's development

Tuchel has been impressed with Gallagher's development at Crystal Palace this season. The German also explained that the midfielder is a pleasure to work with. He said:

"His development is extraordinary and outstanding. He is one of the key players at Crystal Palace and made a huge step in his development upfront. He was a pleasure to coach in pre-season – he has so much positive energy, energy in general, and such a work rate to give that he can have a big influence."

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Tuchel on denying Gallagher the chance to face Chelsea in the FA Cup: "These were the rules when we did the loan and we don't want to suffer from our roots." Tuchel on denying Gallagher the chance to face Chelsea in the FA Cup: "These were the rules when we did the loan and we don't want to suffer from our roots."

It is worth noting that Chelsea are set to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday. However, Gallagher will not be able to feature for the Eagles as he is restricted from facing his parent club.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer