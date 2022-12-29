"There was never a debate" - Germany superstar says Lionel Messi is definitely the best player in history 

Barcelona goalkeeper and German star Marc-Andre ter Stegen firmly believes Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer in history. The German shot-stopper insists there was never any speculation as to the Argentine superstar's status as the 'GOAT'.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Ter Stegen was asked whether the debate about the best footballer ever is over now that Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The goalkeeper replied:

"I think there is no one like Leo, he deserves all this and that he has the satisfaction he always needed. But for me there was never a debate."

Lionel Messi achieved his boyhood dream of winning the FIFA World Cup in this year's edition of the tournament in Qatar. The Argentina captain led his team to triumph after a truly stellar campaign on football's biggest international stage.

Messi stepped up on multiple occasions and in extremely crucial moments. The forward has racked up seven goals at the World Cup this year, scoring in every single one of Argentina's knockout fixtures.

The 35-year-old forward managed a scintillating performance in the World Cup final against France as well. In an extremely thrilling encounter between Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe that saw goals galore from the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) duo, La Albiceleste managed to come out on top.

Messi bagged a brace in the encounter while Mbappe scored a magnificent hat-trick. Les Bleus came up short in the penalty shootout after misses from Aurelien Tchouaméni and Kingsley Coman.

Argentina and their talisman finally lifted the highly coveted World Cup trophy, a monumental achievement in a heavily decorated career for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Qatar University converts Lionel Messi's room at FIFA World Cup into a mini museum

Qatar University has announced that the room where Messi stayed during Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign will be converted into a small museum. The former Barcelona ace's residency is set to be transformed in commemoration of his World Cup triumph.

Alongside pictures of the decorated room, Qatar University wrote on Facebook:

"Qatar University announces that it will transfer the room where Argentinian player Lionel Messi stayed in during the Qatar World Cup into a small museum."

Messi broke many records at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Argentine became the first player in history to win two Golden Ball awards. He also became Argentina's top goalscorer in tournament history, surpassing Argentine legend Gabriel Batistuta's record of 10 goals.

