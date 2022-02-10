"There is no doubt about that" - Jurgen Klopp believes the current Liverpool team is the 'strongest squad' he's had at Anfield

The acquisition of Luis Diaz from Porto has given Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool yet another dimension to their already sensational attack. With Diaz set to team up with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota up front, scoring goals shouldn't be a problem for the Reds.

While their attack may be among the very best in Europe at the moment, the rest of Liverpool's squad looks fairly solid as well, as they find themselves in contention for all four trophies this season.

Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Leicester City, manager Jurgen Klopp acknowledged the depth of his squad and admitted that this is the strongest squad he's had since taking charge of the club. He said:

"This is the strongest squad, of course, there is no doubt about that. If that wasn't the case then that means that we have gotten weaker over the years.

"We've always had a strong squad. That we didn't make it so far in four competitions in the years before, I have spoken about it before, is for a bunch of different reasons."

With an extremely congested schedule that will see Liverpool play 12 times in 6 weeks coming up, Klopp claimed that squad depth won't make much of a difference within a game, but accepted that it has long-term benefits. He said:

"Timing is important in football, so when you come through a brilliant December, for example, on three wheels then it gets a bit bumpy in January.

"Whoever is available you can still only line up 11 and change three, so the big decisive squad does not have such an impact. But in the mid to long-term, it has a massive impact. Hopefully in this period we can really use it.

"We have 12 games in that period; it means we play every three days and that is tough. So the more quality we have and the more experienced players we have available the more of a chance we have to win the games if we perform how we have to."

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should be wary of Leicester City

Leicester City beat the Reds 1-0 when the two sides met in the Premier League in December

Leicester City will go into the match against Liverpool on the back of an unexpected 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

However, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has warned his side of a potential 'reaction' from Leicester City's wounded squad, who he believes will be more dangerous following their FA Cup exit.

Speaking about Leicester City and their manager Brendan Rodgers, Klopp said:

"The way I know Brendan (Rodgers), he wants to see a reaction from his players. That is the one thing I am concerned about. That is the Leicester team I am thinking about and not the Leicester team who lost to Nottingham Forest."

