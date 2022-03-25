“There is no one else as good” – Michael Owen makes bold claim on which club Salah should join if he decides to leave Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has revealed that Manchester City are the only viable option for Mohamed Salah if he leaves Anfield.

The Egypt international is entering the final year of his deal with the Reds and is yet to agree an extension.

This has led to speculation that he could be on his way out of the club. In light of this, Owen has stated that a move to City would ensure he does not take a step down in his career.

Speaking to BBC Sport on the contract impasse, the 2001 Ballon d'Or winner said:

"I'd be very surprised if Mo Salah didn't sign with Liverpool. What are the options at the moment?

"You are only going either sideways to Manchester City or down anywhere else because there is no one else as good as these two teams in the world at the moment.

"Let's give everyone time because these things don't happen overnight. You are talking about one of the biggest clubs in the world and one of the biggest players in the world and that player is about to sign the biggest contract of his life. I think it's entirely normal that negotiations can drag on a little bit.”

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 and has since gone on to become one of the best players in the world.

His spectacular form in front of goal has played a key role in re-establishing the club as one of the most dominant sides domestically and on the continent.

Liverpool are running out of time to tie Mohamed Salah down to a new deal

Mohamed Salah has just one year left on his deal with the Reds

Mohamed Salah's £34.3m signing from AS Roma is arguably the bargain buy of the century and it cannot be argued that Liverpool have gotten far more value from him.

However, his deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and a failure to agree an extension could see the Egypt international depart Anfield on a free transfer.

This is not an ideal situation and fans of the club have been waiting with bated breath for news of a deal being agreed.

All parties involved would love to see Salah's Liverpool spell extended, as he has stated on numerous occasions that he is happy and settled in Merseyside.

Reports suggest that contract offers have been tabled by the club, but Salah's representatives are holding out as they feel the offer is not reflective of their client's value.

They are said to be holding out for an increased financial offer but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will meet their demands.

Edited by Prem Deshpande