"There is nothing more than that" - Journalist claims Arsenal will not be able to sign star forward this summer

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Arsenal target Alexander Isak won't be sold this summer. Isak has been in great form for Newcastle United this season. The Swede finished the season with 25 goals from 40 appearances across all competitions. He scored 21 goals in 30 Premier League appearances.

Isak is on top of the Gunners' wishlist. As per reports, Mikel Arteta's side will try to sign Isak ahead of anybody else. Jacobs, however, has poured cold water on those hopes. He said on The Fully Loaded Transfer Show podcast (via The Boot Room):

"For the right offer they will sell and there are a few players, Wilson and Almiron, if you're not going to sell Guimaraes and Isak, and the latter is untouchable, if the former didn't have a release clause it's a different story."

He added:

"Isak definitely, I'm positive that Isak won't be sold, Arsenal are interested, they were before he joined Newcastle, but there is nothing more than that, Guimaraes, you cana never say never, because he has a release clause."

The Gunners are looking to sign a new striker this summer. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah haven't been able to give the team regular goals. While Isak leads their wishlist, a real looks tough to conclude.

Insider reveals Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is a blend of speed and good finishing. His attributes have made the sweed a sought-after property in English football. An insider has revealed that Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of Isak. He said (via The Boot Room):

"I really don't expect it to happen, but it will come from that Arteta is a massive fan. He's one that if Arteta sees that if he could get one player and we only had to sign one player it'd be Isak. He loves him and he sees so many different roles and he he could evolve at us in so many ways."

Isak is reportedly rated at £60 million. However, Newcastle are reportedly holding out for £200 million. They are not willing to sell Isak by any means.