"There is only one goal" - Leeds United director of football comments on Raphinha's situation amid Barcelona interest

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has insisted that Raphinha is focused on helping the Whites stay in the Premier League despite strong interest from Barcelona.

Blaugrana are determined to strengthen their options in attack with the signing of a new winger in the summer. Raphinha has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou in recent weeks and appears to be their top target.

Barcelona have already reached an agreement with the 25-year-old attacker over a transfer in the summer. The Catalans maintain a good relationship with Raphinha's agent Deco, who used to play for them, and are now hopeful of convincing Leeds to sanction a move for the Brazilian.

B/R Football @brfootball



The Leeds winger will ignore other offers and do everything on his part to force a move to Barça in the summer. Raphinha and Barcelona have agreed to personal terms on a five-year contract, according to @sport The Leeds winger will ignore other offers and do everything on his part to force a move to Barça in the summer. Raphinha and Barcelona have agreed to personal terms on a five-year contract, according to @sport.The Leeds winger will ignore other offers and do everything on his part to force a move to Barça in the summer. https://t.co/mgnvHi72iJ

Xavi's side have already had an offer of €35 million rejected by the Whites. The La Liga giants, though, are prepared to meet the Yorkshire-based club's asking price of €50 million.

As Raphinha continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, Orta has claimed that he has conveyed the importance of helping Leeds stay in the Premier League to the player. The Whites director of football also rubbished claims that the winger has a €75 million release clause in his contract. He told Radio Marca:

"Fortunately, Raphinha's career is managed by a top-level [former] player, Deco. I have had several conversations with Deco. Deco helps me, there are others who don't, Deco has helped. Deco knows that the goal of the player he has bet on is to save [Leeds] and [help them] stay in the Premier League. Everything that is in the future will come."

"Raphinha doesn't have a clause if we stay in the Premier League, by the way. With that said, the player and I have looked each other in the face and, with the help of those around him, we have said now there is only one goal and that is to save Leeds United."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LUFC



Barça are in advanced talks on personal terms with his agent Deco but there’s still no bid to Leeds. Clarification on Raphinha. There will be no €75m release clause available in Premier League this summer - the only valid clause will be for 25m in case of relegation. 🗂Barça are in advanced talks on personal terms with his agent Deco but there’s still no bid to Leeds. Clarification on Raphinha. There will be no €75m release clause available in Premier League this summer - the only valid clause will be for 25m in case of relegation. 🗂🇧🇷 #LUFCBarça are in advanced talks on personal terms with his agent Deco but there’s still no bid to Leeds. https://t.co/uhFsPJejZp

It is worth noting that Orta did not mention anything about a relegation clause in Raphinha's deal with Leeds. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian will be available for €25 million if the Whites drop down to the Championship.

Barcelona keeping eye on Leeds and Raphinha

Leeds currently sit 16th in the Premier League table with 29 points from 30 matches. They are seven points above 18th-placed Watford, who also have a game in hand.

Should the Whites suffer relegation this season, Raphinha will be available for €25 million in the summer. Barcelona are thus waiting to see if Leeds retain their Premier League status before moving forward with their €50 million bid, according to reports.

Raphinha has scored nine goals and provided three assists from 27 league appearances for Leeds this term.

