"There is only one" - Inter Miami co-owner hails 'leader' Lionel Messi as Herons qualify into Leagues Cup final after skipper's heroics

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has hailed Lionel Messi following his masterclass in the 3-1 win over Orlando City in the League Cup semifinal. The Herons went behind in the game at the stroke of half time to a Marco Pasalic strike.

However, La Pulga stepped up after the break, converting from the spot in the 77th minute to get the Florida-based club back in the game. The Argentine then put Inter Miami ahead in the 88th minute, before Telasco Segovia sealed the win in the first minute of second-half injury time.

David Beckham wasn't in the stands for the game as he was away on holiday with his family. However, the Englishman had an eye out on the tie and was obviously delighted on the outcome.

Beckham took to social media after the win, sharing a picture of Lionel Messi celebrating a goal with the caption:

"Our Leader💗"

Beckham also hailed the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in another post, stating:

"There is only one 💗"

Interestingly, Inter Miami won the League Cup in 2023, following Lionel Messi's arrival at the Chase Stadium. Interestingly, it was the first trophy the Herons had lifted in their history. The Florida-based club face Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final on Sunday, August 31, at Lumen Field.

How many trophies has Lionel Messi won with Inter Miami to date?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the most decorated footballer in the world with 46 trophies to his name so far, including two won with Inter Miami. The Argentine superstar moved to the Chase Stadium in the summer of 2023 following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Messi marked his arrival by helping the Herons lift the League Cup that year. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner won the Supporters Shield last season after powering the Florida-based club to the top of the MLS Eastern Conference table.

Unfortunately, the 38-year-old failed to inspire Inter Miami to the MLS Cup last year. Messi has continued his golden run with the Herons this campaign, and has already scored 25 goals and set up 11 more from 32 games in all competitions.

La Pulga will now be looking to add to his silverware tally this weekend, while he will also have his eyes on the MLS Cup this season. The Argentine, interestingly, is in the final six months of his contract with the MLS side and is yet to sign an extension.

