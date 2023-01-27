"There is only one Madrid" - Real Madrid superstar takes a dig at Atletico Madrid after dramatic derby win in extra time

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. has aimed a direct dig at his club's arch-rivals Atletico Madrid following the two teams' latest meeting.

Los Blancos hosted Diego Simeone's side at the Santiago Bernabeu in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday, January 26. A feisty encounter ended 3-1 to Carlo Ancelotti's team after extra-time.

Vinicius, who scored and assisted in extra-time to put the game to bed, wrote on Twitter after the match (translated from Spanish):

"There is only one Madrid. We all know. 🤍"

The Brazilian forward's riposte comes after a tense match that also had an unsavory precursor off the field prior to kick-off.

As per CNN, an effigy with Vinicius' #20 Real Madrid jersey was hung off a bridge close to Los Blancos' training ground. Apart from the effigy, a banner with a Spanish quote that translates to "Madrid hates Real" was also seen at the same venue.

La Liga released a statement on Twitter condemning the act.

Atletico Madrid also put out a statement that read (via the aforementioned source):

“Our condemnation to whichever act that attacks the dignity of people or institutions is absolute and unequivocal.

“The rivalry between the two clubs is maximum, but the respect is as well. No individual, whatever their intentions or their colors, can mar the coexistence between the two fanbases. It’s everyone’s responsibility to avoid that.”

Real Madrid released an official statement as well, a part of which read:

“We state our most firm condemnation against these acts that attack the fundamental rights and dignity of people and which have nothing to do with the values that represent football and sport.

“These attacks which our player is now suffering, or those which any athlete could suffer, cannot have a place in a society like ours.”

Real Madrid fight back from a goal down to secure thrilling win in Madrid derby

The latest iteration of the Madrid derby was expected to be a fiery encounter and it delivered spectacularly on that front on Thursday.

Neither team was able to carve out a clear-cut opportunity for much of the opening stanza, but Atletico Madrid went ahead through a moment of quality. Los Rojiblancos constructed a superb move, with Nahuel Molina assisting former Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata for the opener in the 19th minute.

Los Blancos struggled to respond in the first half, but forced a couple of vital saves from Jan Oblak after the interval. They eventually got themselves level through their most recent big-match hero, Rodrygo, who scored a sumptuous solo goal in the 79th minute to force extra-time.

Atletico Madrid were at a disadvantage just nine minutes into the additional half an hour after Stefan Savic was sent off for a second bookable offense. In the 104th minute, Real Madrid completed the comeback as Karim Benzema converted after Vinicius Jr.'s miskick in the area.

Vinicius then stepped up in stoppage time in the second half of extra-time to score a fantastic solo goal and seal his side's place in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

