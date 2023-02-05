"There is not one who is at Messi's level" – Ex-PSG captain feels Lionel Messi missed Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in hard-fought Toulouse win

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) captain Eric Rabesandratana has claimed that Lionel Messi missed Kylian Mbappe and Neymar during his team's 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Toulouse on Saturday (February 4).

PSG stretched their lead at the top of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 table to eight points with a comeback win at the Parc des Princes. After Branco van den Boomen's free-kick in the 20th minute, Achraf Hakimi and Messi netted on either side of the break to hand the hosts a vital three points.

GOAL @goal Achraf Hakimi lifted Lionel Messi off the ground Achraf Hakimi lifted Lionel Messi off the ground 😅 https://t.co/CwaQH36CpQ

Speaking to Le Parisien, Rabesandratana shared his thoughts on the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's outing against Toulouse. He elaborated:

"He actually took matters into his own hands against Toulouse. Usually, since he's a pretty nice guy, I think he leaves plenty of room for Mbappe and Neymar. Almost out of politeness. Anyway, I see it that way. And today, he obviously had more influence... he touched more balls, moved a lot more, tried a lot more things. It's paradoxical, but it's good to see him like that too. It is really reassuring."

Underlining the record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's relationship with Hakimi on the right side of PSG's system, Rabesandratana continued:

"Their relationship was not as blatant as that. They spent a year together and Messi tended not to play with him too much. There, without Mbappe and Neymar, we saw the importance of using the sides. I'm sorry but there is not one who is at Messi's level on the pitch! He misses the other two quite a lot. You feel that this team for the moment is not at all ready. And with the deadlines coming up..."

Lionel Messi has scored 10+ goals & provided 10+ assists in 13 league seasons. 07/08 (10 + 12)08/09 (23 + 11)09/10 (34 + 10)10/11 (31 + 18)11/12 (50 + 16)12/13 (46 + 12)13/14 (27 + 11)14/15 (43 + 18)15/16 (26 + 16)17/18 (34 + 12)18/19 (36 + 13)19/20 (25 + 21)22/23Lionel Messi has scored 10+ goals & provided 10+ assists in 13 league seasons. 07/08 (10 + 12)08/09 (23 + 11)09/10 (34 + 10)10/11 (31 + 18)11/12 (50 + 16)12/13 (46 + 12)13/14 (27 + 11)14/15 (43 + 18)15/16 (26 + 16)17/18 (34 + 12)18/19 (36 + 13)19/20 (25 + 21)22/23 🆕Lionel Messi has scored 10+ goals & provided 10+ assists in 13 league seasons. https://t.co/voBwhe3JZT

While Mbappe is currently recovering from a knee and thigh injury, Neymar is on the mend after sustaining an ankle problem last week.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier heaps praise on Lionel Messi for his leadership qualities

At a post-match press conference, PSG manager Christophe Galtier lauded Lionel Messi for guiding PSG to yet another victory. He said:

"Leo holds the team. There was obviously the absence, not only of two players, of Kylian [Mbappe] and Neymar but also of Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos. He assumes the role of a leader. He is naturally. Today and in the middle of the week, he obviously had a lot of importance in our game, he is really an important marker."

Operating in a creative role in Galtier's preferred 3-4-2-1 setup, the former Barcelona attacker has been in breathtaking form this season. He has registered 15 goals and 14 assists in just 24 appearances so far.

