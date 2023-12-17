"There was only one team trying to win the game" - Virgil van Dijk believes Liverpool were 'superior' to Manchester United after 0-0 draw

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was unhappy with Manchester United's style of play as United held the Reds to a goalless draw in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday, December 17. Van Dijk made his feelings known after the Matchday 17 clash.

High-flying Liverpool hosted the Red Devils at Anfield on Sunday, with the visitors looking to avoid a third successive defeat in all competitions.

The Red Devils were without suspended captain Bruno Fernandes, as well as Harry Maguire, who picked up an injury during their defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Under-fire manager Erik ten Hag opted to start Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, while handing Raphael Varane his first league start since September.

Liverpool dominated proceedings but had themselves to blame as they looked sloppy and lacked rhythm in attack. Jurgen Klopp's side struggled to put their opponents away despite a late red card to Diogo Dalot for dissent.

Speaking to the media after the match, Virgil Van Dijk criticized Erik ten Hag's side for not trying to win the match, accusing them of playing for a point. He said (via UtdPlug on X):

"There was only one team trying to win the game but unfortunately it did not happen. We were superior in all aspects, they were hoping to hurt us on the counter and they are buzzing with a point."

As a result of the draw, Liverpool have slipped down to second place in the league with 38 points from 17 matches. Arsenal are at the top of the points table with 39 points after 17 games, while Aston Villa are third, level on points with Liverpool.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in seventh place, ten points behind the Reds.

"I can't remember such a dominant performance against Manchester United": Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's disappointing draw

Liverpool recorded a historic 7-0 win over Manchester United in their Premier League clash at Anfield last season. This time around, the Reds were arguably even more dominant but failed to convert their chances as United defended resolutely to secure a point.

The Reds had 69% of the ball on Sunday, compared to 60% possession during their clash in March. They also increased their shot tally from 18 to 34. Manchester United, on the other hand, took only six shots in the recently concluded fixture.

After the match, Jurgen Klopp said (via UtdPlug on X):

"I can't remember such a dominant performance against Manchester United."

Manchester United put on a solid defensive showing, but Liverpool were let down by poor decision-making in the final third.

The Reds will face Arsenal next week in the Premier League while the Red Devils travel to face West Ham United.